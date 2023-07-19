Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina state Rep. Ben Moss withdraws labor commissioner bid for 2024 election

NC state Rep. Moss will seek reelection to the General Assembly

Associated Press
close
North Carolina state Rep. Ben Moss won't run for labor commissioner next year after all, saying on Wednesday that he'll seek reelection to the General Assembly instead.

Moss, a Republican from Richmond County, announced his bid for commissioner last December. But he's withdrawing, saying his time now "is best spent focusing on being present with my family and continuing my service" to House district constituents. Moss is in his second two-year term in the House.

North Carolina Fox News graphic

North Carolina state Rep. Ben Moss announced he will not run for labor commissioner in 2024. 

Announced candidates for commissioner include six-term state Rep. Jon Hardister, a Guilford County Republican and the majority whip, and Charlotte city council member and mayor pro-tem Braxton Winston, a Democrat.

Current GOP Commissioner Josh Dobson announced last year that he wouldn’t seek a second four-year term. Formal candidate filing begins this coming December, with any primaries scheduled for March 2024.

