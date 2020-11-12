Trump campaign appeals Philadelphia vote decision, alleging incomplete ballots were counted

The Trump campaign is appealing after the Philadelphia County Board of Elections denied its objection to the counting of thousands of ballots that the campaign said should have been rejected under state law.

In five separate court filings, the campaign claimed that officials improperly counted ballots that were missing information they state was required after officials conducted a secondary review.

TRUMP RIPS GOP PHILADELPHIA COMMISSIONER AL SCHMIDT AMID ELECTION FIGHT: 'BEING USED BIG TIME'

"There is no authority in the Pennsylvania Election Code for a 'secondary review' of absentee and mail-in ballots after those ballots are rejected during the canvass," the campaign claimed.

In a series of filings, the campaign pointed to a total of more than 8,000 ballots that were incomplete for various reasons, such as missing printed names, dates or addresses.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia County will be holding a hearing on all of the appeals Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

PENNSYLVANIA GOP LAWMAKER CLAIMS DEMOCRATIC OFFICIALS WORKED TO 'TIP THE SCALES' TO BIDEN

This comes as the Pennsylvania Senate Republican State Government Committee said it will be conducting a review of the election results.

"The votes in Pennsylvania are still being counted and the election has not been certified. As the process for finalizing election results continues in Pennsylvania, the Senate State Government Committee will immediately undertake a thorough review of the state’s election in order to instill confidence in the results," Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, and Senate State Government Committee chair John DiSanto said in a joint statement. "We will continue our fight to uphold Pennsylvania law and the Constitution to ensure that faith in our election system is restored."

The officials said Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar "repeatedly violated the state’s election code," and that "we will not allow the dangerous precedents set by Secretary Boockvar to go unchallenged."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has a hearing in Arizona Thursday in a case where it claims Maricopa County poll workers improperly rejected ballots. Maricopa County Deputy Attorney Tom Liddy argued that even if this was true, only 180 ballots would have been involved, which would not be enough to impact the result of the election. A Trump campaign attorney, however, claimed that there were hundreds of complaints over this.

One law firm that was representing the campaign in Arizona, Snell & Wilmer, officially withdrew from that case on Tuesday, Reuters reported. This was after making a request to do so on Sunday, just one day after the complaint was filed.