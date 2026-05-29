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Hilton says Spencer Pratt campaign reflects growing revolt against California's 'one-party rule'

Spencer Pratt, who lost his home in the LA wildfires, is running as an independent for mayor against Karen Bass

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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California has been a one-party state for 16 years now, Steve Hilton says Video

California has been a one-party state for 16 years now, Steve Hilton says

California GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton discusses what he shares in common with Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

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California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton says the momentum behind his campaign and Spencer Pratt's independent bid for Los Angeles mayor shows there's a hunger among voters in the left-leaning state for outsiders.

Hilton, a conservative commentator and former Fox News Channel host who is backed by President Donald Trump, emphasized in an interview Thursday on "Fox News @Night" that "something's happening in California. I think people who aren't here don't realize how sick we all are of what's been going on, the one-party rule, for 16 years now," as he pointed to the Democrats' longtime control of the state government.

The candidate, one of the frontrunners in the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, also spotlighted the campaign of Spencer Pratt, a reality TV star and online influencer-turned-Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose populist pitch to lead the nation’s second-most populous city is gaining traction. Pratt, a Republican, is running as an independent in the Democrat-dominated city.

REALITY TV STAR AND INFLUENCER SPENCER PRATT GAINS TRACTION AFTER FIERY DEBATE

Spencer Pratt speaks at campaign block party event in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt hosted a campaign "block party" event on May 20, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"The energy behind Spencer here in LA, the energy behind our campaign up and down the state, we're both outsiders. We're very different, had different experiences, we were running different campaigns. But the one thing we have in common, we are outsiders. We've never run for office before," Hilton said in an interview just days before California's June 2 primary elections.

Hilton argued that he and Pratt "are both there to shake up a system that is obviously not working. And that's why our campaigns are resonating."

Pratt, who has focused his insurgent campaign against Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, is also backed by Trump. Pratt's rise is fueled in part by his well-known status as one of the victims who lost their homes in last year's devastating wildfires, when over 17,000 homes in Los Angeles County were destroyed, as well as his right-leaning focus on homelessness, crime and government accountability in a city long run by Democrats.

WHAT SPENCER PRATT SAID ON 'FOX AND FRIENDS'

Spencer Pratt revealed what he has learned since entering politics Video

Bass is attempting to fend off challenges from the right from Pratt and on the left from progressive City Council member Nithya Raman. If no candidate tops 50% in Tuesday's nonpartisan mayoral election, the top two finishers will face off in November.

In the governor's race, the latest public opinion polls indicate Hilton, a former British political advisor and strategist, battling Democrat Xavier Becerra, who served as a Cabinet secretary in former President Biden's administration, for the top spot in the primary, followed by billionaire hedge fund founder turned environmental activist Tom Steyer, a Democrat who ran for his party's 2020 presidential nomination.

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Democratic candidates Antonio Villaraigosa, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Xavier Becerra and Republican candidates Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco standing on stage at a California gubernatorial debate

Democratic candidates Antonio Villaraigosa, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Xavier Becerra and Republican candidates Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco participate in a California gubernatorial debate at East Los Angeles College Auditorium in Monterey Park, Calif., on May 5, 2026, ahead of the June 2 primary elections. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a Republican, and former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter are also running for governor, as are Democratic candidates San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

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The top two finishers in the nonpartisan gubernatorial primary will advance to the general election.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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