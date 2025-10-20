Expand / Collapse search
'No Kings' agitators recorded having children bash Trump piñata

Sen. Mike Lee responds, 'This is how assassination culture takes root'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Chicago 'No Kings' protesters bash Trump piñata Video

Chicago 'No Kings' protesters bash Trump piñata

"No Kings" protesters were filmed bashing a piñata resembling President Donald Trump outside an ICE facility near Chicago this week. (Credit: Turning Point USA/ Cam Higby)

Agitators at a "No Kings" demonstration in Chicago were filmed bashing a piñata resembling President Donald Trump Saturday.

The protesters were gathered outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois. A man carrying the Trump piñata was repeatedly offering a stick to other protesters so they could hit it.

The protesters were initially standoffish before a child took him up on the offer and began stabbing and hitting the Trump figurine, causing onlookers to cheer.

Popular conservative accounts on X were quick to highlight the incident on social media. "Libs of TikTok" shared the video and said, "Democrats are having kids 'stab' a figure of Trump."

RYAN ROUTH TRIAL CONTINUES AFTER AGENT TESTIFIES SUSPECT AIMED RIFLE AT HIM ON TRUMP’S GOLF COURSE

Protesters bash a Trump pinata

"No Kings" protesters were filmed bashing a piñata resembling President Donald Trump outside an ICE facility near Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Turning Point USA/Cam Higby)

"They want us all dead," the post continued. "They’re teaching their kids to kiII us."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also condemned the incident.

TONY HAWK, TAIWAN AND A FLASHLIGHT: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT’S BIZARRE DEFENSE

"This isn't funny," he wrote. "This is how assassination culture takes root."

"Democrats: please condemn this!" he added.

Trump piñata at "No Kings" rally near Chicago

"No Kings" cheered when a child bashed a piñata resembling Trump. (Turning Point USA/Cam Higby)

The protest came just days after Secret Service agents discovered a hunting stand with a direct line of sight to Trump's landing area at the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida last week.

PROSECUTORS TO WRAP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT CASE AS DEFENSE READIES WITNESSES

While authorities have not connected the stand to a specific threat, White House officials say Trump resorted to an expedited boarding with heightened security when leaving Florida this weekend.

a tree stand discovered by the secret service

The U.S. Secret Service discovered a hunting stand near the airport President Donald Trump uses in Florida. (U.S. Secret Service)

Trump has survived two assassination attempts since announcing his candidacy for president in 2024, one in Bulter, Pennsylvania, in July 2024 and another in Palm Beach, Florida, in September of the same year.

The former shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by security at the scene. The former, Ryan Wesley Routh, was convicted on assassination-related charges in September.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

