'No Kings' agitators recorded having children bash Trump piñata

Agitators at a "No Kings" demonstration in Chicago were filmed bashing a piñata resembling President Donald Trump Saturday.

The protesters were gathered outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois. A man carrying the Trump piñata was repeatedly offering a stick to other protesters so they could hit it.

The protesters were initially standoffish before a child took him up on the offer and began stabbing and hitting the Trump figurine, causing onlookers to cheer.

Popular conservative accounts on X were quick to highlight the incident on social media. "Libs of TikTok" shared the video and said, "Democrats are having kids 'stab' a figure of Trump."

"They want us all dead," the post continued. "They’re teaching their kids to kiII us."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also condemned the incident.

"This isn't funny," he wrote. "This is how assassination culture takes root."

"Democrats: please condemn this!" he added.

The protest came just days after Secret Service agents discovered a hunting stand with a direct line of sight to Trump's landing area at the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida last week.

While authorities have not connected the stand to a specific threat, White House officials say Trump resorted to an expedited boarding with heightened security when leaving Florida this weekend.

Trump has survived two assassination attempts since announcing his candidacy for president in 2024, one in Bulter, Pennsylvania, in July 2024 and another in Palm Beach, Florida, in September of the same year.

The former shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by security at the scene. The former, Ryan Wesley Routh, was convicted on assassination-related charges in September.