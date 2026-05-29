DC's baseball team faces potential DOJ probe after exec allegedly admitted to religious discrimination

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FIRST ON FOX — Washington, D.C.'s professional baseball franchise could come under Justice Department scrutiny after a viral video showed a team executive appearing to admit to his religious discrimination against a Christian player

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is urging Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon to investe alleged religious discrimination against players for the Washington Nationals, according to a letter sent Thursday to and first obtained by Fox News Digital.

The letter comes after Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe published a secretly recorded video of Washington Nationals Director of Community Relations Sean Hudson saying the team does not include pitcher Trevor Williams in certain social media promotion.

He cited the player's public criticism of another Major League Baseball franchise for hosting a drag group mocking Catholics.

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"According to the reporting by James O’Keefe, it appears the Washington Nationals are engaged in unlawful religious discrimination," Boebert told Fox News Digital in a written statement. "I urge the DOJ to take immediate and decisive action."

A spokesperson for the Washington Nationals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hudson, in the clandestine recording, pointed to Williams’ public objections to the Los Angeles Dodgers honoring the Sisterhood of Perpetual Indulgence — a drag group that dresses as nuns — during the team’s 2023 "Pride Night.

The event also drew condemnation from multiple Catholic bishops, who described it as "blasphemous."

Williams said he found the group’s anti-Catholic demonstration featuring vulgar caricatures of the crucifixion and sacred rituals to be "deeply offensive," in an interview with Bishop Robert Barron last year. The professional baseball player said he made the decision with his wife to speak out even though it would put "a target on our back."

"Baseball stadiums should be a place where everyone feels welcomed, like 100%," Williams said in the interview. "We should all feel welcomed there. But that was clearly against one certain religion. If you don’t draw the line in the sand, who’s gonna do it?"

According to Hudson, that public criticism of the drag group's performance later affected Williams’ opportunities at the Nationals franchise.

"Because of that we don’t use him on social [media]," Hudson told an undercover journalist in the video. "When they’re like ‘is a hotdog a sandwich’ and the players come up, we don’t ask him."

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Boebert said she is concerned that Hudson's admission could mean the franchise violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on religion and other protected classes.

"Americans of faith should not face professional repercussions for objecting to the mockery of their sacred traditions," the Colorado Republican said in the letter. "MLB’s privileged legal position should not become a license for exclusionary practices."

Hudson, in the video, described himself as "far-left leaning" and nonreligious. Meanwhile, he called Williams "super Catholic."

The Washington Nationals executive also boasted about a Communist Party poster in his office and mused about pushing redistribution of wealth and other leftist agendas during baseball games at Nationals Park in Southeast Washington, D.C.

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"What a cool opportunity for us [Nationals] to also, be a little bit of like, the voice of reason," Hudson said. "And a lot of people will tell you when I come to a baseball game, I don’t want to think about that s--t."

"If you’re a sports fan and we piss you off, where else are you gonna go," he went on. "I don’t give a sh--t."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.