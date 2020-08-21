

NO BUYER’S REMORSE FOR DEMOCRATS

Like a bride on her wedding day thinking back on her previous suitors, Democrats took some time to wonder what might have been before they tied the knot with Joe Biden on Thursday.



Here was earnest Pete Buttigieg standing under the patio lights. There was a jazzed-up Elizabeth Warren karate chopping the air. Yonder was Bernie Sanders, affable and avuncular in his new role as elder statesman. Amy Klobuchar grinning and bearing it. Cory Booker still fighting his losing battle with vocal modulation. Even Beto O’Rourke was there, man.



And lo, look up and behold the Pericles of Pago Pago, Mike Bloomberg, on the big screen.



Having former rivals speak at your convention can be a tricky thing. Sometimes, like Ted Kennedy in 1980 or Ted Cruz in 2016, they can reinforce the same divisions that fueled their candidacies. Or, like Pat Buchanan in 1992, they can badly undercut your message.



Biden had it easier this time because of the pandemic’s limitations on the possibilities for disruption. Bill Daley, whose efforts to control the 1968 Democratic convention Eric Sevareid likened to that year’s Soviet invasion of Prague, would have been envious – though he still might have pined for the satisfying thwack of the billy clubs.



But even within the virtual space, a well-earned fear of President Trump’s potential to win kept Biden’s former rivals on message. They went to great lengths to praise him and adhere to the convention’s simple message: Trump a corrupt, cruel man, is trying to prevent you from voting so hurry, hurry, hurry to do so.



Hillary Clinton had “I’m with her.” Biden has “Text ‘vote’ to 30330.” You can guess which one is more likely to be effective.



Even so, Biden ran the risk of wistfulness among Democrats. Would they look at this large, diverse and once-vaunted group of his former rivals and wonder what might have been? Did it really have to be a 77-year-old moderate running to be a one-term caretaker president? Could this have been something more than a campaign about a return to normalcy and transition?



Nah.



Trump remains utterly undisciplined as a campaigner, dallying with wacko online groups and chomping at whatever other gnats fly by. And with Biden, there’s little chance that the other side will ever try to engage in a way that focuses Trump’s attention.



Imagine the addresses some of the other serious candidates might have given. Warren would have had a policy-heavy speech denser than dark matter. Sanders would have shouted through a list of extravagant promises. Klobuchar and Buttigieg too would have also felt obliged to lay out their own visions to be transformative rather than transitional. Democrats got to hear exactly what Bloomberg’s acceptance speech would have been like, which is to say a Bush-era Republican. No pangs for the Blue Team there.



The only candidate who might have felt like a missed opportunity for mainstream Democrats was Kamala Harris, who Biden already chose as his running mate – the one to whom he is the transition. And Harris has already proven that she is happy to play a supporting role for now. No scene stealer was she.



Still, Biden could have blown it.



We wondered whether Democrats would saddle Biden with the same ghost town convention set with which they stuck Harris, but they did not. Biden’s backdrop was bright, the shots were tight and the interactions with virtual delegates were briefer and less stagy. And they even gave him fireworks.



Goodness knows, though, that Biden is still capable of crashing, even under favorable circumstances.



Republicans have spent millions of dollars and lots of interview airtime saying that Biden is a mental incompetent. As Trump says, Biden “doesn’t even know he is alive.” There’s setting the bar low, and then there’s alleging your opponent isn’t sentient.



So, then who was this guy on stage? Biden was peppy and positive – even a little twinkle in his eyes. It wasn’t the greatest political speech ever, but it was competently delivered, optimistic and inclusive. It was, as Biden has been all through this campaign, good enough.



Democrats did not have to leave their Zoom meeting wondering if they chose correctly. Biden beat buyer’s remorse by a long shot.



THE RULEBOOK: PRINCE OF TIDES

“They who have turned their attention to the affairs of men, must have perceived that there are tides in them; tides very irregular in their duration, strength, and direction, and seldom found to run twice exactly in the same manner or measure.” – John Jay, writing about the powers of the Senate, in Federalist No. 64



TIME OUT: ALOHA HAWAII

SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL HEAD-TO-HEAD AVERAGE

Trump: 43 percent

Biden: 51.2 percent

Size of lead: Biden by 8.2 points

Change from one week ago: Biden ↓ 0.8 points, Trump ↑ 0.2 points

[Average includes: CNN: Trump 46% - Biden 50%; ABC News/WaPo: Trump 44% - Biden 54%; NBC News/WSJ: Trump 41% - Biden 50%; Fox News: Trump 42% - Biden 49%; NPR/PBS News/Marist: Trump 42% - Biden 53%.]



BATTLEGROUND POWER RANKINGS

(270 electoral votes needed to win)

Toss-up: (109 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15), Iowa (6)

Lean R/Likely R: (180 electoral votes)

Lean D/Likely D: (249 electoral votes)



TRUMP JOB PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 43 percent

Average disapproval: 54.6 percent

Net Score: -11.6 points

Change from one week ago: ↑ 2.2 points

[Average includes: CNN: 43% approve - 54% disapprove; ABC News/WaPo: 42% approve - 57% disapprove; NBC News/WSJ: 44% approve - 53% disapprove; Fox News: 44% approve - 54% disapprove; Gallup: 42% approve - 55% disapprove.]



GOT A WILD PITCH? READY TO THROW A FASTBALL?

PENCE PROMISES A SUNNY TONE FOR RNC

AP: “Previewing themes for next week’s Republican Party convention, Vice President Mike Pence promised a heavy focus on GOP support for law and order as he drew a contrast with Democrats for a ‘negative’ tone at their gathering and failure to acknowledge violence plaguing some U.S. cities. ‘We’re going to make sure that the American people see the choice here,’ Pence said. … Pence promised a ‘great lineup of leaders’ next week along with a ‘great number of voices from all across the country to talk about what this president has done.’ Among known speakers are Trump, Pence and first lady Melania Trump. The vice president said he was turned off by the negativity shown by Democrats, who argued Trump is unfit to lead the country for another four years. Former President Barack Obama, a frequent target of Trump’s broadsides, warned that democracy itself is at risk under Trump.”



Republicans to push in-person participation - NYT: “A group of delegates — six representing each state, territory and the District of Columbia for a total of 336 — is expected to begin arriving this weekend for the Republican National Convention before a formal roll call on Monday morning in Charlotte, N.C. There, President Trump will be nominated in a ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center to lead his party for another four years. … Republican National Committee members will gather over the weekend for their annual summer meeting. And Mr. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and a group of congressional lawmakers are expected to arrive on Monday for the televised, in-person roll call and for brief nomination speeches.”



Trump campaign to focus on white working-class turnout - WSJ: “Not long ago, white working-class voters flooded to the polls in unusually large numbers to help the GOP win the White House. But that year wasn’t 2016. It was 2004, and the president they turned out to re-elect was George W. Bush. Today, Mr. Bush’s achievement in driving turnout suggests an opportunity for another Republican re-election bid. Donald Trump’s campaign has said its strategy is to boost voter registration and turnout among the people who most support him—largely, the white working class—a goal distinct from trying to persuade undecided groups or Democrats to move his way. An analysis of voter data shows that the opportunity, at least on paper, is substantial. White voters without four-year college degrees, often called the white working class, make up the largest share of nonvoters in many battleground states, and Mr. Bush showed that it’s possible to boost turnout significantly among that group.”



Trump’s reelection passes $1 billion in spending - WaPo: “President Trump’s campaign, the Republican Party and two affiliated committees, have spent more than $1 billion since 2017, a record-breaking sum spent toward a reelection effort at this point in the presidential campaign, new filings show. Trump has raised and spent money for his reelection since 2017, earlier in his term than previous presidents. At this point in 2012, former president Barack Obama’s reelection effort, including the Democratic National Committee, had spent about $643 million, federal records show. As a result, Trump, the Republican National Committee and their two affiliated committees crossed the $1 billion mark even before the Republican National Convention takes place next week.”



Trump to begin RNC week with N.C. farmers - Fox News: “President Trump is expected to travel to Mills River, N.C., on Monday ahead of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), to deliver remarks on his administration’s support for American farmers and families amid the coronavirus pandemic. A White House official told Fox News on Friday that the president will visit a Farmers to Families Food Box program site for a tour. The visit will come as the 2020 GOP Convention kicks off in Charlotte, N.C. It is unclear, at this point, what the president’s plans are with regard to involvement at the convention on Monday evening. A Trump campaign official told Fox News they are ‘having calls’ Friday about whether the president will attend the convention Monday evening. A Trump campaign official told Fox News that Trump is expected to have a ‘heavy in-person presence’ all four nights of the convention, and that ‘his preference is to be live,’ not taped.”



POSTMASTER GENERAL TRIES TO CALM FEARS

Fox News: “Senate Democrats hammered the U.S. postmaster general Friday over mail-in balloting concerns in a contentious hearing that included one lawmaker's profane outburst over a glitch in his remote video connection. Meanwhile, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy aimed to reassure Democrats and Americans who are concerned that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) may not be able to deliver their mail-in ballots on time for the Nov. 3 election amid swirling controversy over the security of mail-in voting and changes that DeJoy has made in his short tenure as postmaster general. … During questioning, [Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.] also pushed DeJoy on accusations from Democrats that he's discussed USPS in relation to the election with President Trump, the Trump campaign or White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. DeJoy said that was not the case. He added it is an ‘outrageous claim’ that he is acting politically to impact the election. DeJoy also said that USPS would prioritize election mail.”



Pelosi feeling pressure on stimulus talks - Bloomberg: “Moderate swing-state Democrats in the House are increasing their pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to restart stalled stimulus talks with Republicans. Members of the Blue Dog coalition, a group of 26 fiscally conservative Democrats, are asking Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to use a Saturday House vote on a U.S. Postal Service bill as an opportunity to revive the negotiations. ‘As the House prepares to vote this weekend on a bill to protect the United States Postal Service, we urge you to restart bipartisan, bicameral negotiations on a fifth Covid-19 relief package that is commensurate with the scale of this public health and economic crisis,’ the group said in a letter to the leaders that is set to be sent Friday and was obtained by Bloomberg News. It has 17 signatures as of Thursday evening, enough to make it an official Blue Dog position.”



Biden transition team looking at cabinet picks - Politico: “Sherrod Brown, the progressive senator from Ohio, says he’s talking with the Biden campaign about ‘where he needs to look and who he needs to look at’ as he begins to form a potential administration. Other people in positions of power, both inside and outside government, are engaged in similar conversations. It’s part of an early, behind-the-scenes effort by the Biden campaign to shape the contours of a government he has pledged would be ‘the most progressive administration since FDR.’ Biden’s White House and his Cabinet would likely lean on his connections from the Obama administration, including institutionalists who are palatable to centrist Democrats. But in the same way Biden shifted left on policy in recent months in response to the pandemic, he is also taking advice from the progressive wing of the party. Interviews with more than a dozen Democrats familiar with his transition process describe an effort by his campaign to assemble a center-left amalgamation of personnel designed to prioritize speed over ideology in responding to the coronavirus and the resulting economic ruin.”



Schumer says filibuster is not ‘off the table’ if Biden wins - Roll Call: “On the day that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers his acceptance speech, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer made clear that eliminating the chamber’s legislative filibuster will be on the table if Democrats sweep into the majority with Biden in November. ‘We have a moral imperative to the people of America to get a whole lot done if we get the majority, which, God willing, we will, and keep it in the House, and Biden becomes president, and nothing is off the table,’ the New York Democrat said Thursday. ‘We will do what it takes to get this done. I’m hopeful, maybe if [President Donald] Trump goes and [Mitch] McConnell is no longer leader, some Republicans might work with us. But we’re going to have to get it done, whether they work with us or not,’ he added.”



PELOSI PARACHUTES INTO KENNEDY-MARKEY FIGHT

Boston Globe: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III Thursday in his primary challenge to incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey, a surprising move that immediately roiled the party’s left wing while providing the challenger with a boost in what polls suggest is a neck-and-neck race. In her endorsement, Pelosi emphasized the campaigning Kennedy did during the 2018 midterm elections, which she credited with helping Democrats secure control of the House. ‘Never before have the times demanded we elect courageous leaders as today, and that is why I am proud to endorse Joe Kennedy for Senate,’ Pelosi, who served more than a quarter century with Markey in the House, said in a video announcing her support for the 39-year-old challenger. Pelosi noted in a Kennedy news release that she joined numerous House Democrats in backing Kennedy, including a number of freshman members he campaigned for in 2018. More than 60 House Democrats have endorsed Kennedy, according to his campaign.”



Dem Senate candidates showcase GOP support - Roll Call: “Throughout the four-day convention … Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is working to build a broad coalition that even includes disaffected Republicans. … The day after she won the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s 2nd District, former state Sen. Rita Hart released a list of 20 Republicans supporting her campaign. After winning the Democratic nod in the Kansas Senate race, state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a former Republican herself, released a TV ad featuring a GOP state legislator who said he was voting for her. … Democrats’ path to the Senate majority involves winning traditionally Republican states, including Arizona and Iowa. Democrats won the House in 2018 due in part to victories in diversifying GOP strongholds such as Orange County, California. And they’re looking to grow that majority by flipping seats Trump carried in 2016.”



McConnell PAC gets $10 million boost - Bloomberg: “Blackstone Group Inc. co-founder Stephen Schwarzman gave $10 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super-PAC tied to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, part of a $27 million haul it raised in July according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission. The super-PAC ended July with $117.5 million cash on hand, money that will be used to try to defend the Republican hold on the Senate. It outraised its Democratic counterpart, the Senate Majority PAC, or SMP, which took in $18.4 million and had $88.3 million in the bank.”



The Dem groups that funded pro-Kobach meddling in Kansas revealed - Politico: “Two top national Democratic groups funded a mystery super PAC that meddled in the Kansas Republican Senate primary by bashing the ultimate victor and elevating a candidate Washington Republicans opposed, Democrats involved in the effort told POLITICO this week. Senate Majority PAC, a top super PAC run by allies of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Women Vote!, the super PAC arm of EMILY’s List, combined to funnel more than $5 million to Sunflower State, a group formed last month that spent heavily in the Kansas GOP race. The spending was widely presumed by operatives in both parties to have come from Democrats, though this marks the first official confirmation of their involvement.”



AUDIBLE: DEL-A-SWEAR

“F–k, F–k, F–k!” – Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., when his struggles with technology nearly caused him to miss his turn to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during DeJoy’s hearing on election mail Friday.



ANY GIVEN SUNDAY

THEY SAY IT’S BETTER TO BE LUCKY THAN SMART...

FOX13: “You might say he ran out of luck. Clearwater police say Herbert McClellan, 27, walked into a Speedway gas station around 2 a.m. Tuesday. While in the store, investigators say McClellan reached over the counter to steal 13 different scratch-off lottery tickets while the clerk was distracted. He then left the store without paying for the tickets, worth $102, police said. He didn't waste any time in checking to see if any were winners. When one ticket offered a $30 prize, officers say he went back into the same store a few hours later to cash it in. Employees called police, who arrested McClellan for petit theft and dealing in stolen property. He's being held on $12,000 bond.”



AND NOW, A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“Why should I care about these tobacco-spitting, crotch-adjusting multimillionaires who have never heard of me and would not care if I was dispatched to my maker by an exploding scoreboard?” – Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) writing about rooting for professional baseball teams in the Washington Post on April 15, 2005.



Chris Stirewalt is the politics editor for Fox News. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report.