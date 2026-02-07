Nicki Minaj fans say they’re leaving Democrat Party as rapper’s politics spark backlash and praise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicki Minaj’s recent embrace of President Donald Trump, including her support for voter ID laws and public praise for the president, is now sparking a fresh wave of political reaction online with some fans saying they are leaving the Democrat Party and aligning with Republicans.

The fan posts, first reported by Newsweek on Saturday, surfaced after a week of heightened attention around Minaj’s political comments.

Several self-identified fans, often known as the "Barbz," said on X that Minaj’s stance had influenced their own political thinking.

One fan wrote on X, "Today is the day I switch to republican," in a post that had been viewed more than 300,000 times. The user later wrote in replies that they had never voted before but planned to do so.

Another fan account posted, "Officially a Republican!!!!!!! I’ll never vote for a democrat ever again," alongside a photo of Minaj and Trump. The post also surpassed 300,000 views.

A third account wrote, "MAGA BARBZ IT IS I will never vote dem again!!" in a post that drew more than 70,000 views.

The online reaction follows a series of political statements and public appearances by Minaj over the past week that drew widespread attention. Earlier this month, the rapper voiced support for voter ID laws in a post on X, questioning why the issue remains a subject of debate in the U.S. The comments drew praise from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

Days later, Trump publicly praised Minaj while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Melania, calling her "a terrific person" and "a winner." Minaj has also appeared alongside Trump at public events, including the Trump Accounts Summit, where she described herself as "probably the president’s number one fan."

As the conversation continued online, conservative activists and organizations pointed to the fan reaction as a potential opportunity for voter outreach. Scott Presler wrote on X that he would personally help Minaj’s fans register to vote or change their party affiliation.

Tyler Bowyer of Turning Point Action also weighed in, writing on X, "Nicki Minaj should go on tour and we can all help register tens of thousands of new voters through her concerts."

Minaj’s political shift has also drawn backlash from critics and some fans. Viral clips have circulated showing her music being booed in clubs, while online petitions calling for her deportation have gained traction. She has also faced public criticism from Trevor Noah at the Grammys last week.

Some critics have argued that Minaj’s alignment with Trump is motivated by a desire to secure pardons for her brother and husband. Minaj has pushed back on that narrative, saying that criticism of her political views "motivates me to support him more."

Despite the flurry of online discussion, it remains unclear whether the social media posts will translate into voter registration or turnout.

Fox News Digital reached out to Minaj’s representatives for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian, Ashley Carnahan, and Larry Fink contributed to this reporting.