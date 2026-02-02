Nicki Minaj backs voter ID laws in X post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Nicki Minaj voiced support for voter ID laws in a Sunday post on X, questioning why the issue remains a subject of debate in the United States.

"What sensible forward thinking cutting edge leading nation is having a DEBATE on whether or not there should be VOTER ID?!?!!!! Like?!?!? They’re actually fighting NOT to have ppl present ID while voting for your leaders!!!!!" she wrote. "Do you get it?!?!!!! Do you get it now?!?!!!"

Minaj’s comments quickly drew attention online, with some supporters praising her stance as common sense, while others argued that voter ID requirements already exist in various forms across the country.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., responded to the post, writing, "Ty."

Luna has been a vocal proponent for passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, commonly known as the SAVE Act.

The SAVE Act would require individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

Under the bill, states would be barred from accepting or processing voter registration applications unless applicants present approved documentation showing they are U.S. citizens.

On Thursday, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced a revised version of the legislation, known as the SAVE America Act.

The updated bill would expand the original proposal by adding a nationwide voter ID requirement for federal elections, requiring voters to present an eligible photo identification document when casting a ballot.

The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan policy institute based in New York City, has sharply criticized the SAVE Act, arguing in a 2025 analysis that the legislation could disenfranchise tens of millions of eligible American voters.

The group said the bill’s requirement that voters present citizenship documents like a passport or birth certificate when registering or re-registering to vote would disrupt widely used registration methods and disproportionately affect voters who lack ready access to those documents.