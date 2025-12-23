Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Nicki Minaj’s MAGA shift seen as warning sign for Democrats ahead of midterms

Rapper praised Trump, Vance for ability to relate to American people during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Why Nicki Minaj's surprise TPUSA appearance could 'spell trouble' for Dems at the midterms Video

Why Nicki Minaj's surprise TPUSA appearance could 'spell trouble' for Dems at the midterms

Former special assistant to former President Joe Biden Michael LaRosa and Washington Times' editor-at-large Alex Swoyer discuss rapper Nicki Minaj's surprise appearance at TPUSA's AmericaFest on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Nicki Minaj's MAGA turn could "spell trouble" for Democrats in next year's midterms, highlighting a potential shift of some anti-Trump voting blocs to the right, Washington Times editor at large Alex Swoyer said Monday.

"If someone like her [Minaj] can make this transformation, I think that speaks volumes about the type of voters that also can across the country," Swoyer told "America Reports."

"We saw it in 2024 with the popular vote, and I think we'll see it again. It could spell trouble for Democrats with the midterms."

Swoyer noted that the president's party typically loses ground in midterm elections, but Minaj could help Republicans "expand their tent."

NICKI MINAJ PRAISED FOR SPOTLIGHTING CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION IN NIGERIA: 'BODY COUNT IS JUST TOO HIGH TO IGNORE'

Nicki Minaj at AmericaFest 2025

Nicki Minaj enters the stage as the surprise guest on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Dec. 21 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest on Sunday, teaming up with Erika Kirk for a Q&A. She previously joined forces with the Trump White House at the United Nations to address persecution against Christians in Nigeria.

"I'm honored to be here," Minaj said after Kirk welcomed her to the stage. 

She went on to praise both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, saying both are politicians who have an "uncanny" ability to relate to the American people.

RAPPER NICKI MINAJ AND UN AMBASSADOR JOIN VOICES AGAINST CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION IN NIGERIA

Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj

CEO and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk (left) speaks with U.S. rapper Nicki Minaj (right) during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 21. (Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images)

Minaj's appearance received praise from conservatives in the aftermath.

PragerU personality Xaviaer DuRousseau hailed the move as "absolutely iconic," but said he wasn't exactly surprised to see it happen.

"I've watched closely over the last decade as to how the left has demonized President Trump and spread all this propaganda against him simply because he has been draining the swamp in D.C., where the same thing has been happening to Nicki Minaj," he said Monday on "The Will Cain Show."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Youth conservative movement has ‘never been in better hands,’ podcast host says Video

"For over a decade, she has been exposing corruption, fraud, and exploitation in the entertainment space, so that's why they try to label her as this horrible, villainous person, but really all she wants is for us to be able to protect our freedoms, prioritize faith, protect children and have a sane society once again."

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade suggested Monday that the warming reception Trump has received from rappers like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and now Minaj may "be the beginning of people taking a fresh look" instead of using a media filter to form their opinions.

Brian Kilmeade: This is the beginning of people taking a ‘fresh look’ at Trump Video

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue