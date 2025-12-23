Nicki Minaj’s MAGA shift seen as warning sign for Democrats ahead of midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Nicki Minaj's MAGA turn could "spell trouble" for Democrats in next year's midterms, highlighting a potential shift of some anti-Trump voting blocs to the right, Washington Times editor at large Alex Swoyer said Monday.

"If someone like her [Minaj] can make this transformation, I think that speaks volumes about the type of voters that also can across the country," Swoyer told "America Reports."

"We saw it in 2024 with the popular vote, and I think we'll see it again. It could spell trouble for Democrats with the midterms."

Swoyer noted that the president's party typically loses ground in midterm elections, but Minaj could help Republicans "expand their tent."

Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest on Sunday, teaming up with Erika Kirk for a Q&A. She previously joined forces with the Trump White House at the United Nations to address persecution against Christians in Nigeria.

"I'm honored to be here," Minaj said after Kirk welcomed her to the stage.

She went on to praise both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, saying both are politicians who have an "uncanny" ability to relate to the American people.

Minaj's appearance received praise from conservatives in the aftermath.

PragerU personality Xaviaer DuRousseau hailed the move as "absolutely iconic," but said he wasn't exactly surprised to see it happen.

"I've watched closely over the last decade as to how the left has demonized President Trump and spread all this propaganda against him simply because he has been draining the swamp in D.C., where the same thing has been happening to Nicki Minaj," he said Monday on "The Will Cain Show."

"For over a decade, she has been exposing corruption, fraud, and exploitation in the entertainment space, so that's why they try to label her as this horrible, villainous person, but really all she wants is for us to be able to protect our freedoms, prioritize faith, protect children and have a sane society once again."

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade suggested Monday that the warming reception Trump has received from rappers like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and now Minaj may "be the beginning of people taking a fresh look" instead of using a media filter to form their opinions.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.