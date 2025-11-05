Outrage erupts after boozed-up illegal immigrant allegedly mows down blue state couple – ‘how many more?’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois state senator is fuming following the death of two constituents allegedly caused by an illegal immigrant driving his car under the influence, asking what more it will take for Democrats to take action.

Edwin Pacheco-Meza, 34, was allegedly driving his car under the influence when he caused a crash on Oct. 24 that killed Coles County Board Member Michael Clayton and his wife, Gail Clayton, in Westfield, Illinois, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Ammunition, an extended magazine, drugs and an open alcohol container were found inside Pacheco-Meza's car that he allegedly crashed.

Juan Morales-Martinez, an 18-year-old passenger inside the car Pacheco-Meza was driving, was also arrested.

Pacheco-Meza was charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence, while Morales-Martinez was charged with drug possession and a weapons offense.

Illinois State Sen. Chapin Rose, a Republican who represents the area where the fatal crash happened, told Fox News Digital in an interview that the Claytons were the fifth and sixth people to have been allegedly killed by illegal immigrants.

"I don't know how many more people have to die for, frankly, Democrats to pay attention and start enforcing the laws we have and start helping and cooperating with President Trump as they remove these illegals from our country," Rose said. "What are we doing here?"

Rose said the "terrible tragedy" happened on back roads only known to locals, and wants to know why the two were in a car allegedly filled with drugs and ammunition.

"This is in a part of Illinois that literally the only people that would drive would be local people," he said. "What are these two guys from another state doing driving on these back roads of Illinois with ammunition, drugs, you know, all these things, and what were they even doing here?"

ICE lodged a detainer after the men were taken to the Clark County Jail, DHS said, adding that officials didn't cooperate with the request since Illinois has sanctuary policies.

Morales-Martinez was arrested outside the Clark County Jail by federal agents. He entered the United States illegally in December 2023 and was released under the Biden administration.

One week after the couple was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant, the Illinois General Assembly passed legislation banning ICE officers from making arrests inside and around courthouses, hospitals, daycares and colleges. The bill would create a 1,000-foot buffer zone where ICE officers couldn't make arrests.

Rose blasted the bill's passage, pointing to the provision that would create a 1,000-foot buffer zone around courthouses where ICE officers couldn't make arrests. He said in this case, Morales-Martinez was arrested immediately after being released from custody, but warned this newly passed law could create dangerous situations.

"Under this new law that just passed, that individual will get a thousand-foot head start. Now, let me ask you something. How incredibly dangerous is it? Is that person going to try to, as he's running, is he gonna try to steal a car? Is he gonna break into a house as he is being chased? Is he going to take someone hostage?" Rose said.

"I mean, you can see where this is going. You think they're just gonna get, oh, there is ICE a thousand feet away. I'll just calmly walk over there and turn myself in. Of course not," he added. "This is insane. It is absolutely insane."

The DHS said Pacheco-Meza entered the U.S. at an unknown date.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the incident was preventable.

"Two innocents were killed because this criminal illegal alien chose to drive under the influence," McLaughlin said.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE and CBP in Illinois to restore law and order and remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities. Anyone who is in the U.S. illegally and thinks they can roam free while breaking our laws and harming Americans is in for a rude awakening. If you are in our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you, remove you and you will never return."