©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Previously deported blue state driver charged with murdering six people in crash: report

ICE says sanctuary laws 'only protect the criminal aliens' after Norberto Celerino's alleged deadly crash

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
A man accused of murdering six people in California was deported several times previously, according to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Norberto Celerino, 53, faces six counts of murder in relation to a Sept. 7 crash while allegedly driving under the influence in Napa County, California, according to the district attorney, who said this would be Celerino's fourth DUI charge.

The district attorney's office said that Celerino – who also goes by the names Norberto (Beto) Celerino Villalva, Grabien Martinez, and Roberto Savaringo-Diabla – was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed the car into a tree, killing six passengers and severely injuring another.

An ICE spokesperson told KRON4 that Celerino has been deported several times.

DHS: TWO WISCONSIN TEENS WOULD 'STILL BE ALIVE' IF NOT FOR SANCTUARY POLICIES PROTECTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Norberto Celerino, 53 booking picture

Norberto Celerino, 53, faces six counts of murder after allegedly crashing his car while drunk, killing six people inside.  (Napa County Sheriff’s Office)

"Beto Cerillo-Bialva … is a criminal alien from Mexico who first entered the United States in 1995. Since his first illegal entry, he has been arrested several times for possession of cocaine, multiple DUIs, and removed multiple times from the United States," the spokesperson said.

BLUE CITY CRIME DRIVES TRUMP DOJ BATTLE WITH MAJOR DEMOCRAT-LED COUNTY ON CONCEALED CARRY RIGHTS

Debris after car with drunk deported driver Norberto Celerino.

A damaged vehicle is seen off the side of the road following a crash with multiple fatalities in Pope Valley, an unincorporated community in Napa County, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat via AP)

His "continued disregard for the laws within the United States, and California’s sanctuary laws, has led to this tragic incident. Sanctuary laws continue to place the American public in danger and only protect the criminal aliens," the ICE spokesperson said.

Debris after car with drunk deported driver Norberto Celerino.

The rear piece of a damaged vehicle is seen off the side of the road following a crash with multiple fatalities in Pope Valley, an unincorporated community in Napa County, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat via AP)

Pedro Lopez Gomez, 57, Fernando Silverio, 34, Demetrio Celerino Francisco, 39, Beymar Reynosa Rodriguez, 32, Aaron Ruiz, 39, and Loreto Ricardo Hernandez, 42, were killed in the crash.

He's accused of unlawfully re-entering the United States several times, according to ICE.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
