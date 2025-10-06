Previously deported blue state driver charged with murdering six people in crash: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of murdering six people in California was deported several times previously, according to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Norberto Celerino, 53, faces six counts of murder in relation to a Sept. 7 crash while allegedly driving under the influence in Napa County, California, according to the district attorney, who said this would be Celerino's fourth DUI charge.

The district attorney's office said that Celerino – who also goes by the names Norberto (Beto) Celerino Villalva, Grabien Martinez, and Roberto Savaringo-Diabla – was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed the car into a tree, killing six passengers and severely injuring another.

An ICE spokesperson told KRON4 that Celerino has been deported several times.

"Beto Cerillo-Bialva … is a criminal alien from Mexico who first entered the United States in 1995. Since his first illegal entry, he has been arrested several times for possession of cocaine, multiple DUIs, and removed multiple times from the United States," the spokesperson said.

His "continued disregard for the laws within the United States, and California’s sanctuary laws, has led to this tragic incident. Sanctuary laws continue to place the American public in danger and only protect the criminal aliens," the ICE spokesperson said.

Pedro Lopez Gomez, 57, Fernando Silverio, 34, Demetrio Celerino Francisco, 39, Beymar Reynosa Rodriguez, 32, Aaron Ruiz, 39, and Loreto Ricardo Hernandez, 42, were killed in the crash.

He's accused of unlawfully re-entering the United States several times, according to ICE.