Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

New 6-figure ad touts Trump policies that have key industry 'booming': 'You voted for it'

The ad will run on broadcast, cable TV and digital platforms

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
Republican lawmaker says energy underpins everything we do Video

Republican lawmaker says energy underpins everything we do

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, discusses President Trumps plans to unleash American energy and the need for predictability in oil and gas prices.

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative energy group has debuted its latest ad as part of a seven-figure campaign supporting President Donald Trump’s "all-of-the-above energy" agenda.

"You voted for it, you got it, America is booming," the 30-second ad from The Restoring Energy Dominance Coalition, a conservative nonprofit organization headed up by former U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and former U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, says.

"Meeting a quickly growing energy demand with an all-of-the-above approach will make good on President Trump's promise to restore American energy dominance," the ad continues. 

"Solar and storage, wind, nuclear, oil and gas. All forms of energy, all across the country."

H2GO: HOW EXPERTS, INDUSTRY LEADERS SAY US HYDROGEN IS FUEL FOR THE FUTURE OF AGRICULTURE, ENERGY, SECURITY

Trump energy

President Donald Trump has vowed to unleash American energy. (Getty Images)

The ad then cuts to Trump, who says, "All forms of energy, yep", before the ad says, "And that means more jobs and higher wages for you."

"In America, we show up, we get to work, we win."

The RED Coalition ad is supported by a six-figure ad buy that will air on broadcast, cable TV and digital platforms. 

TRUMP ENERGY CHIEF DECLARES CLIMATE CHANGE A 'GLOBAL PHYSICAL PHENOMENON' AMID REVERSAL OF BIDEN-ERA POLICIES

Donald Trump wearing a red make america great again hat

President Donald Trump. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

This ad is the fourth major television ad launched by the group since the start of this year as part of a broader seven-figure campaign to "support the administration’s energy priorities."

Last month, RED Coalition, along with Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, put out a polling memo stating that 51% of registered voters are in favor of Trump’s "All-of-the-Above Energy agenda," as well as 65% of GOP voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nuclear energy plant

The twin smokestacks at the Stanton Energy Center, a coal-fired power plant, are seen in Orlando, Florida. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Trump has vowed to use his second White House term to re-exit the Paris Climate Accord, undo strict emissions standards for vehicles and power plants, and bolster production of U.S. oil and gas, including through fracking, which is the controversial technology by which pressurized fluids are used to extract natural gas from shale rock.

In the days after his victory, industry groups representing the nation’s biggest oil and gas producers told Fox News Digital they have little doubt Trump will make good on these promises in a second term.

"Energy was on the ballot" in the 2024 elections, American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers said in a statement.

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics