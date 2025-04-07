New 6-figure ad touts Trump policies that have key industry 'booming': 'You voted for it'

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative energy group has debuted its latest ad as part of a seven-figure campaign supporting President Donald Trump’s "all-of-the-above energy" agenda.

"You voted for it, you got it, America is booming," the 30-second ad from The Restoring Energy Dominance Coalition, a conservative nonprofit organization headed up by former U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and former U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, says.

"Meeting a quickly growing energy demand with an all-of-the-above approach will make good on President Trump's promise to restore American energy dominance," the ad continues.

"Solar and storage, wind, nuclear, oil and gas. All forms of energy, all across the country."

The ad then cuts to Trump, who says, "All forms of energy, yep", before the ad says, "And that means more jobs and higher wages for you."

"In America, we show up, we get to work, we win."

The RED Coalition ad is supported by a six-figure ad buy that will air on broadcast, cable TV and digital platforms.

This ad is the fourth major television ad launched by the group since the start of this year as part of a broader seven-figure campaign to "support the administration’s energy priorities."

Last month, RED Coalition, along with Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, put out a polling memo stating that 51% of registered voters are in favor of Trump’s "All-of-the-Above Energy agenda," as well as 65% of GOP voters.

Trump has vowed to use his second White House term to re-exit the Paris Climate Accord, undo strict emissions standards for vehicles and power plants, and bolster production of U.S. oil and gas, including through fracking, which is the controversial technology by which pressurized fluids are used to extract natural gas from shale rock.

In the days after his victory, industry groups representing the nation’s biggest oil and gas producers told Fox News Digital they have little doubt Trump will make good on these promises in a second term.

"Energy was on the ballot" in the 2024 elections, American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers said in a statement .

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.