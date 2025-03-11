Trump energy chief declares climate change a 'global physical phenomenon' amid reversal of Biden-era policies

President Donald Trump's energy chief vowed a reversal of "politically polarizing" Biden-era climate policies as the new administration approaches climate change as "a global physical phenomenon."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright, speaking during an energy conference on Monday, knocked climate policies implemented under former President Joe Biden and dismissed claims that he was a "climate denier."

"I am a climate realist," Wright said at S&P Global's CERAWeek conference in Houston. "The Trump administration will treat climate change for what it is, a global physical phenomenon that is a side effect of building the modern world."

The remarks represent an administrative shift on the issue after Biden claimed that climate change was the "ultimate threat to humanity."

TRUMP PROMISES TO RAMP UP ENERGY PRODUCTION, LOWER COST OF EGGS DURING JOINT ADDRESS: ‘LIQUID GOLD’

BIDEN SENT $2 BILLION TO STACEY ABRAMS-LINKED GROUP IN GREEN ENERGY ‘SCHEME,’ EPA SAYS

Wright argued that the Biden administration had implemented policies that did not promote consumer choice, such as electric vehicle mandates and regulations on household appliances.

Two main goals of the Trump administration's approach to these appliances will be lowered cost and higher performance, according to Wright.

"Is that radical?" Wright said of the objectives. "The Trump administration will end the Biden administration’s irrational, quasi-religious policies on climate change that imposed endless sacrifices on our citizens."

"The previous administration's climate policies have been impoverishing to our citizens, economically destructive to our businesses and politically polarizing," Wright said. "The cure was far more destructive than the disease. There are no winners in that world except for politicians and rapidly growing interest groups. The only interest group that we are concerned with is the American people."

During his remarks, Wright announced the fourth action on liquefied natural gas (LNG) with the approval of an export permit extension for Delfin LNG LLC (Delfin), a project which was delayed by the Biden administration, according to a press release from the energy department.

Wright's remarks come as Trump makes "unleashing American energy" a key focus of his second administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden and the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.