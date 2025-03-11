Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US Energy

Trump energy chief declares climate change a 'global physical phenomenon' amid reversal of Biden-era policies

Energy Secretary Chris Wright dismissed claims he is a 'climate denier'

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Energy secretary says Trump is 'just getting started' Video

Energy secretary says Trump is 'just getting started'

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright discuss the Trump administration's plans for American energy on 'The Will Cain Show.'

President Donald Trump's energy chief vowed a reversal of "politically polarizing" Biden-era climate policies as the new administration approaches climate change as "a global physical phenomenon."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright, speaking during an energy conference on Monday, knocked climate policies implemented under former President Joe Biden and dismissed claims that he was a "climate denier."

"I am a climate realist," Wright said at S&P Global's CERAWeek conference in Houston. "The Trump administration will treat climate change for what it is, a global physical phenomenon that is a side effect of building the modern world."

The remarks represent an administrative shift on the issue after Biden claimed that climate change was the "ultimate threat to humanity."

TRUMP PROMISES TO RAMP UP ENERGY PRODUCTION, LOWER COST OF EGGS DURING JOINT ADDRESS: ‘LIQUID GOLD’

Energy Secretary Chris Wright displays a signed order approving an LNG permit extension for the Delfin LNG project on the Louisiana Coast, during the 2025 CERAWeek by S&amp;P Global conference in Houston on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright displays a signed order approving an LNG permit extension for the Delfin LNG project on the Louisiana Coast, during the 2025 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston on Monday, March 10, 2025. (Carter Smith)

BIDEN SENT $2 BILLION TO STACEY ABRAMS-LINKED GROUP IN GREEN ENERGY ‘SCHEME,’ EPA SAYS

Wright argued that the Biden administration had implemented policies that did not promote consumer choice, such as electric vehicle mandates and regulations on household appliances

Two main goals of the Trump administration's approach to these appliances will be lowered cost and higher performance, according to Wright.

"Is that radical?" Wright said of the objectives. "The Trump administration will end the Biden administration’s irrational, quasi-religious policies on climate change that imposed endless sacrifices on our citizens."

President Donald Trump, left, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

President Donald Trump, left, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. (AP Images/Getty Images)

"The previous administration's climate policies have been impoverishing to our citizens, economically destructive to our businesses and politically polarizing," Wright said. "The cure was far more destructive than the disease. There are no winners in that world except for politicians and rapidly growing interest groups. The only interest group that we are concerned with is the American people."

During his remarks, Wright announced the fourth action on liquefied natural gas (LNG) with the approval of an export permit extension for Delfin LNG LLC (Delfin), a project which was delayed by the Biden administration, according to a press release from the energy department.

President Joe Biden speaking at podium

Former President Joe Biden. (Kevin Lamarque)

Wright's remarks come as Trump makes "unleashing American energy" a key focus of his second administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden and the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics