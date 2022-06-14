Polls close in Nevada, a key swing state where Republicans are targeting a Democratic held Senate seat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The polls have closed in Nevada, where former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt and seven rivals are running for the GOP Senate nomination in the key general election battleground state.

The winner of Tuesday’ Republican primary will face off in November with first-term Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a former state attorney general whom national Republicans view as vulnerable. The race is one of a handful across the country that will likely decide if the GOP wins back the Senate majority in the midterm elections.

Laxalt enjoys the backing of former President Donald Trump, as well as longtime Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, and the big-spending outside group Club for Growth. Trump, McConnell and the Club for Growth have often been at odds with each other this cycle in other high-profile Republican primaries. Two other stars on the right — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas — traveled to Nevada in recent weeks to campaign with Laxalt.

"It’s our job on top of the ticket to make sure we’re exciting our base and turning out our voters and the primary’s a great dry run for the general election," Laxalt told Fox News.

But before he faces off with Cortez Masto, Laxalt first needs to win the GOP nomination and standing in his way is his top rival in the race, Sam Brown, a West Point graduate and retired Army captain who led troops in combat and who recovered from serious injuries sustained from an IED explosion during a 2008 deployment in Afghanistan.

TRUMP-BACKED LAXALT SAYS PRIMARY A ‘GREAT DRY RUN’ FOR NOVEMBER SENATE CLASH IN NEVADA

Brown has called Laxalt an "elitist" and highlights his grassroots style campaign, telling Fox News "it’s always been about building relationships and talking to Nevadans, earning trust."

There’s a crowded field of candidates vying for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, in the race to face off in November with Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, who’s sitting on a formidable $9.5 million war chest.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was the favorite in the race, even before he landed Trump’s endorsement. Among the others in the race — former Sen. Dean Heller, Democrat turned Republican North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, former boxer Joe Gilbert, and businessman Guy Nohra.

In Nevada’s Second Congressional District — a safe Republican seat — GOP Rep. Mark Amodei is facing multiple challenges from the right, including from Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian, who’s making his fourth bid for the House.

In the Las Vegas centric First Congressional District — a solidly blue seat — Democratic Rep. Dina Titus faces a primary challenge from the left from progressive activist Amy Viela.