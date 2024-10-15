Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Netanyahu hits Biden admin, says Israel – not US – will decide how to handle Iran

Israel has vowed not to attack Iranian oil and nuclear targets, reports say

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
This will help defend Israel against attacks: Gen. Joseph Votel Video

This will help defend Israel against attacks: Gen. Joseph Votel

Ret. Gen. Joseph Votel has the latest on the Israel-Hamas war on 'Your World.'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a swipe at President Biden's administration Tuesday, stating firmly that Israel – not the U.S. – will decide how best to retaliate against Iran's recent aggression.

Biden administration officials have urged Israel to show restraint against both Iran and Hezbollah, the terrorist proxy group operating in Lebanon. Netanyahu's regime has mulled action against Iran since it fired roughly 200 missiles into Israeli territory on Oct. 1.

"We listen to the opinions of the United States, but we will make our final decisions based on our national interest," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Netanyahu issued the statement following a report from the Washington Post claiming that the Biden White House was confident that Netanyahu was in a "more moderate place" now than in recent weeks.

IDF MEETS LITTLE RESISTANCE FROM HEZBOLLAH AFTER WEEKS OF HITTING TERROR TARGETS, OFFICIALS SAY

Netanyahu at press conference

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will take U.S. concerns into consideration, but will ultimately make his own decisions. (OHAD ZWIGENBERG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

White House officials say Israel has assured the U.S. that it will not target Iran's oil or nuclear facilities, however. That agreement came after Biden and Netanyahu held a phone call last week and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israeli officials this week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly told Israeli officials earlier this month that the U.S. expects "clarity and transparency" about Israel's plans, specifically regarding any retaliation against Iran for the latest missile attack.

AMERICAN FATHER OF HAMAS HOSTAGE ITAY CHEN PUSHES US, ISRAEL ON ‘PLAN B’ AS NEGOTIATIONS FALTER

A map of known Iranian nuclear sites.

A map of known Iranian nuclear sites.

Vice President Kamala Harris also wouldn't say whether she thought the administration had influence over Netanyahu in an interview last week.

Nevertheless, Biden approved the Pentagon to send an advanced missile defense system to Israel this week, along with roughly 100 U.S. soldiers to operate it.

Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) has previously been deployed to Israel in 2019, but only for an exercise, Pentagon officials say. The system helps bolster Israel's defense against more sophisticated missiles in Iran's arsenal.

THAAD system loaded onto plane

The THAAD system is shown here being loaded onto a 4th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III at Fort Bliss, Texas, in February 2019. (Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne/U.S. Air Force/AP)

"The THAAD Battery will augment Israel’s integrated air defense system. This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran. It is part of the broader adjustments the U.S. military has made in recent months, to support the defense of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

