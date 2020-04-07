Acting Navy secretary offers resignation after criticizing ousted USS Theodore Roosevelt commander: official

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has offered to resign, a U.S. official told Fox News on Tuesday, one day after Modly apologized for suggesting the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt was "too naïve or too stupid" over his handling of the ship's coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump had said at the White House coronavirus press conference on Monday that he might get involved in the public crisis because he is good at "settling arguments." Trump referred to Modly's criticism of the commander, Capt. Brett Cozier, as "a rough statement."

Audio of some of Modly's remarks -- and the stunned reaction of some of the crew of the Roosevelt -- had circulated online in recent days, along with earlier footage showing the crew cheering Crozier as he was relieved of duty.

Crozier had circulated a memo to Navy leaders last week that was obtained by news media in which he urged speedy action to evacuate the ship of nearly 5,000 sailors as the coronavirus began to escalate. Approximately 155 crew members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump said Crozier shouldn't have sent the letter in an unclassified and unsecured manner, but the president added that he did not want to destroy "somebody for having a bad day."

On Saturday, though, Trump had taken a harder line on Crozier: “I thought it was terrible, what he did, to write a letter. I mean, this isn't a class on literature," Trump remarked. "This is a captain of a massive ship that's nuclear powered. And he shouldn't be talking that way in a letter."

After Crozier's letter became public, Modly then flew to the ship, at port in Guam, and delivered a speech to the crew in which he lambasted Crozier, saying he was either “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of an aircraft carrier. Modly charged that Crozier had allowed details of the ship's operational security to become public, either recklessly or intentionally.

“So think about that when you cheer the man off the ship who exposed you to that,” Modly said. “I understand you love the guy. It’s good that you love him. But you’re not required to love him.”

Modly had relieved Crozier of command of the aircraft carrier last week. He said he'd lost confidence in Crozier for having shown “extremely poor judgment” in widely distributing a memo pleading for an accelerated evacuation of the crew members to protect their health.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s staff told Modly he must apologize, according to a person familiar with the conversation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

On Monday night, Modly issued his public apology.

"Let me be clear, I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid," Modly said, referring to his speech aboard the Roosevelt on Sunday. "I think, and always believed him to be the opposite. We pick our carrier commanding officers with great care. Captain Crozier is smart and passionate."

“I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused,” Modley continued. “I also want to apologize directly to Captain Crozier, his family, and the entire crew of the Theodore Roosevelt for any pain my remarks may have caused.”

Meanwhile, the dramatic footage showing Crozier's crew cheering him as he was relieved of duty rocketed around the internet-- and so did audio of Modly's remarks.

As public pressure increased, calls among Democrats in Congress for Modly's resignation were also mounting.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Caif., called on Modly to be removed from his post, saying in a statement that he showed “a serious lack of the sound judgment and strong leadership” in firing Crozier.

"Acting Secretary Modly’s actions and words demonstrate his failure to prioritize the force protection of our troops,” Pelosi said.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.