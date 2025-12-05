Nancy Mace targets fraud with bill to require photo on SNAP EBT cards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a bid to cut down on fraud, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has introduced a bill to require inclusion of a photo on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT cards.

"Taxpayers have had enough of watching their hard-earned dollars abused by people with no legal right to these benefits," Mace said, according to a press release.

"This isn't complicated, if you're eligible for SNAP, your photo goes on the card and you're the only one who uses it. Not fraudsters, not criminals, not someone borrowing a card they have no right to use. This is basic common sense, fairness, and protecting taxpayers and the American families who truly need food assistance," she added.

Congress.gov lists GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Barry Moore of Alabama are listed as original cosponsors of the proposal.

"Each Electronic Benefit Transfer card issued to a household or individual under this chapter shall include on the face of the card a photographic image taken within the previous ten years, or in the case of a minor taken within the previous five years, of the authorized cardholder to whom the card is issued," the measure declares.

"As a condition of authorization to accept or redeem benefits under this chapter, a retail food store or wholesale food concern, before making a sale, shall demand to see, and shall inspect, the photograph located on an Electronic Benefit Transfer card for every customer using an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to ensure the purchaser is entitled to utilize or redeem benefits under this chapter," another portion of the measure reads.

The proposal leaves room for accommodations to enable caregivers to tap benefits on behalf of benefit recipients.

"The Secretary shall establish procedures for reasonable accommodations to allow caregivers of a minor, individual with disabilities, or an elderly individual to access benefits on behalf of a recipient in their care," the measure notes.

Mace, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2021, is currently running for Palmetto State governor.