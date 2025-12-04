Rep. Nancy Mace slaps down early retirement rumor: 'BIG FAT NO from me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who is currently running for governor, slapped down the idea that she might retire from Congress early.

"Retiring is a BIG FAT NO from me - not sure why the internet is running with this like wildfire - for the clicks I suppose," Mace said in a post on X.

The New York Times reported that Mace told individuals that she is so frustrated by House Speaker Mike Johnson and sick of the manner in which he has run the lower chamber, particularly the treatment of women there, that she plans to speak to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., next week about following her path and leaving the House early.

Fox News Digital reached out to House Speaker Mike Johnson's offices to request comment from the lawmaker.

Greene announced last month that she will leave office early next year, but Mace has repudiated the notion that she plans to follow in the Georgia Republican's footsteps.

"Media catches one tiny piece of an overheard conversation and loses it. Confirmed: There’s frustration that discharge petitions are the only way to move things through the House. Confirmed: There’s frustration we haven’t codified Trump’s Executive Orders. We did Gulf of America. Cool. Look at Elise Stefanik or Anna Paulina Luna comments this week. Not confirmed: That anyone is retiring. Goodness. And God bless!" she said in posts on X.

"Case in point. I signed a discharge petition to ban stock trading today. Why does something so easy ethically and morally to support, take forcing it down the throats of leadership when it’s just common sense? Members of Congress shouldn’t line their pockets with insider trading…" Mace said in posts on X.