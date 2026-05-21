Rep. Tom Kean Jr. says he expects to return to Congress 'in the next couple of weeks' after missing 100 votes

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Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J., said Thursday that he expects to return to Congress "in the next couple of weeks" after missing 100 consecutive House votes during an extended absence tied to what his office has described only as a "personal health matter."

"My doctors are confident that I’m on the road to a full recovery," Kean, 57, told the New Jersey Globe in his first public comments since stepping away from Capitol Hill in March.

"I understand the need for public transparency, and I appreciate the support of my constituents," he added. "I anticipate that in the next couple of weeks, I’ll return to voting and to the campaign trail."

Kean last voted on March 5 and has missed every House roll call vote since then, according to GovTrack. His absence has drawn heightened attention because Republicans hold a slim majority in the House and because Kean represents one of the country’s most competitive congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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His office has repeatedly declined to disclose details about the illness, saying only that the congressman is focused on recovery and expected to return "soon." Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Kean for additional comment.

Last week, Kean’s father, former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean Sr., told NJ.com that his son was recovering from a "serious illness."

"You can’t say definitely, but their best guess is now he’ll be out in two or three weeks," Kean Sr. said, referring to doctors treating his son. "Any time you’ve been through a serious illness, you can’t be 100% the day you get back. You’re gonna be able to do things, but gradually ramping up."

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Kean Sr. also said doctors expect his son to make a full recovery but declined to discuss the diagnosis.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters this week that he had spoken with Kean recently but was unaware of details surrounding the congressman’s condition.

"We’re expecting him back here soon. He’s had a medical issue," Johnson said Wednesday. "I don’t even know the details."

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The absence has become a growing political issue in New Jersey as Democrats target Kean’s swing district. Kean is running unopposed in the Republican primary on June 2, while several Democrats are competing for their party’s nomination.

Earlier this month, a top Kean aide told The New York Times, "There’s no cameras where Tom is."

Kean consultant Harrison Neely said this week the congressman remains committed to seeking reelection.

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"What I can tell you is that the congressman is dealing with a personal health matter. He is focused on his recovery," Neely told the New York Post.

Fox News Digital's Adam Pack contributed to this report.