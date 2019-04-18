Mueller must come to Hill to discuss report: Rep. Debbie Dingell

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, says that Rep. Jerrold Nadler is within his rights to subpoena the full special counsel report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In an interview with Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Thursday, Dingell said that as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Nadler, D-N.Y., "has the right" to issue the subpoena. Dingell also called on the special counsel, Robert Mueller, to "come to the Hill" and talk about the report.

"We need to have these hearings, we need oversight, we need to understand," said Dingell, who is co-chairwoman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

Nadler said Thursday that he'll be issuing a subpoena for the full special counsel report and the underlying materials. The Justice Department is expected to fight that subpoena.

Nadler said the report “outlines disturbing evidence” that President Trump engaged in misconduct.

Nadler said Attorney General Wiliam Barr's decision to withhold the full report from lawmakers is “regrettable, but no longer surprising.”

He said it now falls to Congress to hold the president accountable for his actions relating to the Russia probe. The chairman has asked Mueller to testify before the panel by May 23.

Dingell said Barr's demeanor when speaking earlier Thursday at a press conference about the report concerned her.

"Today I was a little concerned listening to the attorney general that he did sound more like a defense attorney than the chief law enforcement officer of this country."

Dingell said she did not want to comment on specific parts of the report until she'd read the document for herself.

"I think too many of us are commenting on other people's comments," Dingell said. "I want to read all 400-something pages before I make comments. I think we have to be very careful with this 'he said she said' stuff."

Dingell said both lawmakers need to focus on the everyday concerns of Americans.

"I'm frustrated with everybody," she said in answer to Faulkner's question about whether the congresswoman was frustrated with her fellow Democrats.

"We've got to come together," Dingell said. "I've got people in my district ... that are worried about the cost of prescription drugs. When I think about a single mother who is working two jobs and is still at poverty level and has got an inhaler for a child who is asthmatic that is $700 ...

"We can't have Russians intervening in our elections, but we've got to do something about prescription drugs."

