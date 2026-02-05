Trump makes endorsement in contest to fill House seat vacated by ex-ally Marjorie Taylor Greene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has endorsed Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Clay Fuller for the U.S. House seat in Georgia's 14th Congressional District.

The seat was vacated earlier this year by former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a longtime Trump supporter-turned-Trump critic who decided to leave office after a public falling out with the president. Trump lambasted her last year as "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown."

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Clay Fuller, who is running to represent the wonderful people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District," Trump declared in a Wednesday Truth Social post.

"As District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, and Air National Guard Officer, Clay knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. As your next Congressman, Clay will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," the president added.

"He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Georgia, and many Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives," Trump asserted. "Clay Fuller has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Fuller thanked Trump for his support.

"THANK YOU, Mr. President. This is the honor of a lifetime. I will not let you or Georgia’s 14th District down. Our work to put America first is just getting started!" the candidate declared in a post on X.

The special election to fill Greene's seat is scheduled for March 10, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who noted in the call for the special election that, "A Special Runoff Election, if needed, shall be held on April 7, 2026."

If none of the candidates win a majority of the votes in the special election, the top two finishers will advance to the April runoff.