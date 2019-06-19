Chris Matthews heaps praise on Biden, says he was the 'Irish guy hanging around with the African-American president'

It's safe to say Chris Matthews isn't going to vote for President Trump next year, but the MSNBC host may have revealed who he will throw his support behind.

During an interview Tuesday night, Matthews backed former Vice President Joe Biden, painting him as an everyman and man of the people.

"[Biden's] the most normal guy. He's like on Amtrak, anybody who takes the Acela here on the east coast knows everybody who works that night train knows him personally," Matthews told Stephen Colbert.

"You go up to the woman who sells the coffee and she says, 'Oh yeah, he’s always getting his picture taken with my mother.' That’s Biden. He’s very likable."

JOE LIEBERMAN PRAISES TRUMP'S CHINA STRATEGY, SAYS BIDEN FLIP-FLOPS

Colbert said voters are responding to Biden out of a need for nostalgia, prompting Matthews to compare Biden to Johnny Carlson's former side-kick, Ed McMahon. He also said Biden was the Irish foil to Obama's African American ancestry.

"But you know, he was sort of Ed Mcmahon to Barack Obama for eight years," Matthews replied. "He was a regular guy. He put the 'O' in Obama. He was like the Irish guy hanging around with the African-American president, and they worked together as a team, and I think everybody, American American and white voters all remember that very nice relationship"

"And I think they felt good about it. And I think they want something like that again. They feel good about it," he added.

Matthews also claimed voters are embarrassed to admit their support for Trump and blamed their coy nature for the polling industry's inaccurate data.

BIDEN TOPS TRUMP BY DOUBLE DIGITS IN NEW PENNSYLVANIA POLL

"People don’t like saying they like him. They’re embarrassed. And it’s more embarrassing now because of the racism, the terrible stuff he says. Nobody wants to say, 'Yeah, I’m with that,'" he said earlier in the interview.

The Colbert appearance came after Matthews said Monday that Democrats turned their back on Middle America, particularly the working class and pro-life Americans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think they knew there's a great party going on among the liberal elite with all their Hollywood buddies -- and they weren't invited. Nobody wants to go to a party they haven't been invited [to] ... And that's the attitude people have" Matthews said. "They've been looked down on."