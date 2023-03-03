Missouri AG subpoenas St. Louis mayor amid quest to remove Democrat prosecutor Kim Gardner from office

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has issued a subpoena for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones amid his pursuit to remove embattled Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office.

In documents obtained by FOX 2 St. Louis, Bailey issued requests for Jones and Green to appear in court on March 13.

Bailey filed a petition quo warranto, a mechanism that allows the attorney general to remove a prosecutor on the basis of neglecting their duties.

Jones and Green are requested by Bailey to provide documentation of any communication they had with Gardner from 2017 to 2023, including messages from personal devices.

Gardner is accused of negligence in her prosecution case against Daniel Riley, a 21-year-old who was out on bail for a 2020 armed robbery case when he failed to yield while speeding in February.

Riley, who had violated house arrest on dozens of occasions, collided with another vehicle that struck 17-year-old Janae Edmondson. Edmondson, who had her legs amputated as a result, was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament.

"I’m committed to moving as expeditiously as possible to remove Circuit Attorney Gardner for her willful neglect of office," Bailey's office told Fox News Digital.

"Rather than supporting victims, her actions have created them," he added.

Gardner has been criticized by opponents for her progressive approach to prosecution. In 2021, she was criticized after three murder cases under her watch were dropped after prosecutors failed to show up to court or were unprepared.

The wife of St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, the police officer who was killed during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots, told Fox News Digital that Gardner was partially responsible for her husband's murder.

"I believe with Kim Gardner's actions of not prosecuting anybody in past riots and the [former] Mayor [Lyda Krewson] giving the stand down order, I think that's a direct correlation to my husband losing his life, actually," Anna Dorn said.

