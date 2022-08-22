My husband Capt. David Dorn was murdered in 2020 riots. His killer had help dividing America.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last month, the Black Lives Matter rioter who murdered my husband over two years ago was finally convicted in court. My husband was retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn. He was Black. His life mattered.

I met David while I worked retail security, where he moonlighted when not working his main job as a police officer. We became friends, and that friendship eventually blossomed into love. After 16 wonderful years together, we were finally married on a beach in Jamaica, David’s favorite place in the world. We were happily married for another 14 years — until June 2, 2020, when David was shot and killed.



Although David was retired from the police force at the time, he never retired from serving his community. One of our friends owned a pawn shop, which was only 10 minutes from our house but nearly an hour away from where our friend lived. Because of this, David was the point of contact for the alarm system and would check on the shop whenever the alarm went off. He had been doing this for 30 years.

On the night of June 1, 2020, St. Louis erupted in violence as Black Lives Matter descended upon the city. Buildings were burned, businesses were looted, and rioters shot at firefighters and police officers.

In the early hours of June 2, 2020, David got the call that multiple alarms had been tripped and someone was in the pawn shop. He went to check on the shop, knowing that the city was consumed by violence and chaos.

When he arrived at the shop, David confronted a few of the rioters outside, one of whom was a man named Stephan Cannon. David told them it wasn’t worth it, that there was little of value in the shop that wasn’t tightly locked up. Moments later Cannon shot David in the chest. He bled out on the sidewalk. A third rioter live-streamed the entire incident, and we later learned that one of the many viewers who watched David’s murder unfold was David’s eldest grandson.

David became a cop because when he was a little boy he wanted to be a superhero. And he was a superhero. But if real life superheroes exist, so do supervillains. Those supervillains are people like the man who killed my husband. They are people like billionaire George Soros, who use their power and influence to promote extremist politics and fan the flames of division. They are people like Vice President Kamala Harris, who raised money for the rioters’ bail funds, and the CEOs of prominent companies who blindly gave their support and money to this. If a foreign organization were tied to nationwide rioting in the U.S., we’d probably call it a terrorist organization.

David didn’t agree with or support Black Lives Matter. He never understood Black Lives Matter, because it never actually did anything to help Black lives. The same year David was killed, over a dozen children were shot in St. Louis, and never once did Black Lives Matter show up. Their lives mattered. Fifty-five businesses were looted or destroyed the night David was murdered, many of them Black-owned. Their livelihoods mattered. My husband was a Black man who selflessly served his community for over 40 years. His life mattered.