Mississippi Gov Tate Reeves sends National Guard to US-Mexico border: ‘Every state has become a border state’

Mississippi is mobilizing National Guard troops to help with security along the U.S.-Mexico border as waves of migrants and drugs cross into the country under the Biden administration, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday.

Reeves, who is running for re-election this year, blamed President Biden and his administration for the emergencies at the border, adding that the mounting crises are affecting all of America.

"Drugs and illegal aliens are invading our country thanks to the Biden Administration’s unwillingness to put public safety over politics," Reeves wrote on Twitter. "Every state has become a border state, and every day we’re seeing the terrible impact of this humanitarian and national security crisis."

"What happens at the border doesn’t stay there. Drugs and people are trafficked to every state in the nation - including Mississippi," Reeves said. "To keep Mississippians safe and limit the impact of our nation’s open borders, the Mississippi National Guard’s 112th Military Police Battalion has been mobilized and is supporting Customs and Border Protection officers and agents along the Southwest border."

Reeves' announcement came a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he planned to send more than 1,100 National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers to Texas to help with security at the southern border.

DeSantis is expected to officially enter the 2024 White House race next week.

The border saw a surge in migrant crossings in the days leading up to the expiration of the pandemic-related Title 42 restrictions last week. Over 10,000 migrants a day were reported, but officials say numbers have decreased by more than 50% since then.

Meanwhile, Border Patrol agents in April encountered 16 people who are on the FBI’s terror watch list attempting to enter the U.S. illegally at the southern border between ports of entry.

FOX News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and the Associated Press contributed to this report.