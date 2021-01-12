Miranda Devine: Dems 'hatred' for Trump supporters is 'un-American'

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine said Tuesday the rhetoric used against President Trump's supporters after the Capitol riots are dividing the country further.

Devine on "America’s Newsroom" repeated sentiments from an op-ed accusing the Democrats of using the Capitol riots to insult all Trump backers. Her comments come less than a week after the Capitol – where the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will take place – was attacked by a large mob of supporters of President Trump.

Instead of insulting Trump supporters, Democrats should try to unite the country by empathizing with Trump supporters, Devine suggested.

FBI WARNS OF ARMED PROTESTS AHEAD OF BIDEN'S INAUGURATION

MIRANDA DEVINE: It is really very hate-filled language from people like that "Washington Post" columnist but also from the President-elect Joe Biden as well. There is really no need to keep adding fuel to the fire. There is already enough anger and division in this country. You would think that everybody including from President Trump to President-elect Biden would come together and [not] pour oil on troubled waters instead of just making things 10 times worse, kicking a dog when it’s down, you know, exaggerating the threat of what is going on, and not showing any magnanimity to people who really feel very disenchanted, alienated, and disenfranchised...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This hatred for half your fellow Americans is actually un-American. And it comes from a very dark place. And I don’t understand why in this country that is being marked through its history with a sort of a comedy that you don’t see in many English-speaking companies. I don’t know why you would throw that away.

Trump supporters, protesting the joint session of Congress to certify Biden’s Electoral College victory over the president, stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. Five people, including a Capitol Hill police officer, died in the rioting. The attack forced the building into lockdown, and the House and Senate were suspended for six hours until the building was cleared of intruders.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.