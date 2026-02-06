Minivan mom puts Dem incumbent on notice in top GOP target district: 'She has done nothing for us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Buck, a Nevada state senator, mother and former school principal, is gaining massive momentum in a critical race to oust Democratic Rep. Dina Titus from what the GOP considers a top target seat in the upcoming midterm elections.

Titus’ district, Nevada Congressional District 1, has been trending hard towards the GOP for the last several election cycles. Now, with the future of the party’s House majority on the line, and the remainder of President Donald Trump’s tenure with it, Buck believes she is just the political outsider Republicans need to seal the deal.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Buck said the shift in Nevada has been palpable.

"You can feel the tides changing," she said. "Dina Titus has done nothing for the last seven terms that she's been in there. She has done nothing for us, nothing tangible. And so, I want to go and deliver results for Nevadans."

Since announcing her candidacy in August, Buck has garnered impressive fundraising numbers. She was the only Republican to outraise a Democratic incumbent without self-funding. In the last quarter of 2025, Buck outraised Titus, $352,400 to $298,800. Buck also prides herself on running a "truly grassroots" campaign in which she has raised a total of $497,929.59 from 7,852 unique donors, with an average contribution of just $59.

The wife of a retired police chief, mother of four sons, two of whom have served in the U.S. Army, Buck credits her grassroots appeal to simply being an "everyday person."

"I still drive a minivan, that's my campaign van," she laughed. "I want to be a voice for Nevadans, for people that are in my neighborhood, in my community."

Meanwhile, Buck accused Titus of "voting against Nevadans time and time again," especially with her recent votes against No Tax on Tips and a childcare tax credit policy, both of which were included in the President Donald Trump-backed big, beautiful bill.

In response, Lindsay Reilly, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told Fox News Digital that "Buck could learn a thing or two from Titus’ track record of delivering."

"Dina Titus is consistently ranked one of the most effective members of Congress," Reilly continued. "She’s fighting to lower costs for families, strengthen no taxes on tips, and reverse Republicans’ reckless new tax on gambling."

She has framed herself as someone who gets results. Before entering politics, she worked for eight years as principal of a low-income elementary school in Henderson, Nevada, which was teetering on the edge of failure. When she started, reading and math proficiency were both languishing at around 35% each, but under her leadership, they shot up to 83 and 90%, respectively. The rapid transformation earned her the Milken Educator Award, often referred to as the "Oscars for education."

If successful in November, this would not be the first time Buck has flipped a Nevada seat red. In 2020, she won her state Senate seat by a razor-thin margin that was the result of a five-percentage point swing. In 2024, despite the district previously being a Democratic stronghold, Buck significantly widened that margin, winning by seven percentage points.

The National Republican Congressional Committee is confident Buck can do something similar for Nevada District 1.

NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez remarked to Fox News Digital that Buck’s fundraising numbers prove that "career politician Dina Titus is out of touch with Nevadans and running on fumes, scrambling for campaign transfers from Hollywood liberals, D.C. swamp leeches, and New York elites as her support with hardworking Nevadans collapses."

In conclusion, Buck said, "The nuts and bolts of this campaign are kitchen table issues."

"I want to bring truth to light, and I think oftentimes the Democrats and Dina Titus have lied to us," she said. "They told us the border is closed; they told us that they've made things more affordable. But yet, we all know the American people are smart. They know that is absolutely the opposite of what they've done."

Titus did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.