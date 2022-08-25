Mike Pompeo says he would run for president 'no matter who all decides to,' amid rumors of Trump 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State under former President Trump, said he would run for president in 2024 "no matter who all decides to get in." Trump has already indicated he'll run.

"We’re going to make our decision based on if we think this is the right place for us to serve," Pompeo said at a Faith and Freedom barbeque Monday,

"If I come to believe I ought to become president, that I have something to offer the American people, I will run no matter who all decides to get in and who else decides not to get in the race."

Pompeo has been traveling the country to campaign for Republican midterm candidates, while teasing his own run in two years, though he has not yet made an official announcement.

Pompeo chairs the Champion American Values PAC (CAVPAC), a political organization that aims "to promote the conservative values upon which America was founded, push back against the "woke" liberals who are shoving their ideology into our homes, schools, workplaces and communities and lift to victory candidates across America who share our vision."

Trump has not yet announced plans to run in 2024, however, it has been rumored that he plans to do so. The most recent hint came from the Trump family, when Eric Trump told Sean Hannity after the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid he hopes his father "goes out and beats" them again.

Pompeo remains in good graces with Trump after coming to Trump's defense after the FBI raid. Agents were looking for classified materials Trump was alleged to be holding onto after leaving office.

Pompeo recently joined "The Ingraham Angle," to discuss the raid.