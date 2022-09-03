Michigan House Dem candidate 'honored' to appear alongside show host who made antisemitic comments after 9/11

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carl Marlinga, the Democratic nominee to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District in the House, made a recent appearance on a Facebook Live program hosted by MD Rabbi Alam, claiming he was "honored" to appear alongside the host who has a history with antisemitic statements related to 9/11.

Following Marlinga's appearance on the show, Alam offered praise for Marlinga, insisting voters in the district are "so much excited to send [Marlinga] as the next congressman" as he thanked the congressional candidate for joining the program.

"So deeply honored. Thank you," Marlinga said Aug. 28 following the more than 30-minute interview with Alam on Millennium TV.

Alam, a Democratic activist based in Missouri who was born in Bangladesh, has speculated that Jews were behind the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and insisted there were no Jews killed that day, according to a July 2012 report and interview from The Washington Free Beacon.

MICHIGAN BOARD OF STATE CANVASSERS PUNTS ABORTION BAN TO SUPREME COURT

"Why [was] 9/11 was a official holidy [sic] for all jewish [sic] people worked in the the [sic] WTC?" Alam reportedly asked in an internet discussion titled, "Was 9/11 a conspiracy??"

Asked in the interview with the Free Beacon at the time about his views, Alam said, "My question was, ‘What’s the reason not a single Jew was killed on that day?'"

"Was there a single Jew killed on that day," he questioned further of the attacks in New York City.

Alam also insisted at the time that the planes that struck the two World Trade Center towers were not solely responsible for the building's collapse.

"I have 100% doubts. It doesn’t add up," he said. "My bottom line is the plane is not solely responsible for destroying the whole building."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Marlinga's campaign said the candidate was not aware of Alam's previous statements before he made the appearance on the show.

"Mr. Marlinga had no knowledge of any alleged statements made by MD Rabbi Alam on this topic," the campaign spokesperson said.

TWO MORE NYT PALESTINIAN FREELANCERS CAUGHT PRAISING HITLER, TERRORISTS AFTER PAPER CUT TIES WITH ANOTHER

In addition to his remarks on Jewish Americans with respect to the September 11 attacks by al Qaeda on American soil, Alam also worked to organize a "Million Muslim March" in 2013 on the 12th anniversary of 9/11.

The march, which ultimately changed its name to the Million American March Against Fear, was hosted by March Against Drones and the American Muslim Political Action Committee, a group founded by Alam.

"On 9/11/01 our country was forever changed by the horrific events in New York. The entire country was victimized by the acts done on that day," Alam said at the time.

"Muslim and non-Muslim alike were traumatized, but we as Muslims continue 12 years later to be victimized by being made the villains," he added. "To this day, every media outlet and anti-Islamic organization has committed slanderous and libel statements against us as Muslims and our religion of Islam."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marlinga, a former Macomb County judge and prosecutor, is slated to face off in the Michigan congressional district's November midterm election against Republican John James and two other candidates.