Michigan Dem's job listing 'strongly' encourages everybody but straight White men to apply

A Michigan Democrat member of Congress sent out a job listing "strongly" encouraging everyone but straight White men to apply.

The office of Rep. Hillary Scholten , D-Mich., put out a job listing recently for the senior communications director role in her office that would play an integral role in her office’s operations.

"The Senior Communications Director is expected to work closely with the Chief of Staff, Legislative Director, and District Director to develop and execute a comprehensive and aggressive strategic plan to inform constituents and the media on issues that are important to the Congresswoman," the listing reads.

Scholten’s listing for the job with a salary between $85,000 and $120,000 goes on to "strongly" encourages people of varying personal characteristics to apply — except for straight White men.

"We strongly encourage women (and all individuals who do not identify as male), people of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, people with disabilities, veterans, and members of other underrepresented communities to apply," the listing reads.

Ironically, the listing also includes a "notice" at the bottom claiming all "applicants will be considered without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including marital or parental status), sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, or national origin."

"Our office deeply values staff diversity (both because we recognize we are a better office for it and because we know that it is objectively the right thing to do!)," the notice continues. "As such we strongly encourage women (and all individuals who do not identify as male), people of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, people with disabilities, and members of other underrepresented communities to apply."

Conservative website The Spectator’s Matthew Foldi, a former GOP congressional candidate, published the listing last week.

Fox News Digital reached out to Scholten’s office for comment on the listing and asked whether race, sex or other immutable characteristics would be weighed in the congresswoman’s employment decision.

Scholten’s office did not respond.

Mike Markey, a Republican challenging Scholten for her Michigan seat, called the listing "appalling, discriminatory, and frankly disgusting" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Rather than hiring a qualified candidate based on merit, Hillary is instead, in one fell swoop, eliminating half of the district from consideration because of their gender and color of their skin," Markey said. "This job posting is discriminatory and should be taken down immediately. There is no place for Hillary’s identity politics in this district."

"Hillary is continuing her radical agenda instead of representing the people of Western Michigan. She is quickly proving herself to be one of the most radical politicians in Washington," he continued.

"Western Michigan needs a disruptor who will fight against the status quo and represent all of our district, not just half," Markey added. "Hillary Scholten has proven that she cannot be that representative."

Congressional office jobs are highly competitive and often come down to the discretion of the members who are hiring.

However, the House’s anti-discrimination ethics rules for hiring and firing employees have been on the books since 1975.