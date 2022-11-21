White House helping defeated Dems find jobs after congressional losses

The Biden administration is helping out Democratic lawmakers and congressional aides who lost their elections and are about to be out of a job in January.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain has asked the Presidential Personnel Office to prioritize finding roles for the outgoing Democrats on Capitol Hill, Punchbowl News reported Monday. It is common practice for the White House to absorb outgoing members of Congress following midterms, and Biden's administration already features several Capitol Hill alumni.

The office is instructed "to look at any existing Executive Branch openings that might be appropriate for Members of the House who lost their seat and House staffers impacted, giving those ex-Members and staff losing jobs due to the change of control, a priority in the process," a White House official reportedly told the outlet.

Democratic losses were far less severe than expected in the midterm cycle, with Republicans making just meager gains to take the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, Democrats have retained control of the Senate and may even expand their control with the Senate runoff election in Georgia.

The administration's support for congressional Democrats comes roughly a week after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would no longer pursue leadership roles in the Democratic House caucus, though she will continue to represent her California district.

"I have enjoyed working with three presidents, achieving historic investments in clean energy with President George Bush; transformative health care reform with President Barack Obama, and forging the future — from infrastructure to health care to climate action — with President Joe Biden," Pelosi said in a speech announcing her plans, omitting her work during the Trump administration.

"Now we must move boldly in the future grounded by the principles that have propelled us this far," she added.

Pelosi, 82, has served in Congress for 35 years.

Her departure leaves a massive hole in House leadership, as she, alongside the duo of Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., as Democratic leader and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., as Democratic whip, have long led the party in the House.