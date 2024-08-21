Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama wore nearly $3K pantsuit to DNC while touting her parents were 'suspicious' of the wealthy

Michelle Obama wears $1,690 Monse blazer, $890 trousers to deliver Democratic National Convention speech

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
Kayleigh McEnany: It felt like Michelle Obama snubbed Biden at DNC Video

Kayleigh McEnany: It felt like Michelle Obama snubbed Biden at DNC

The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to Barack and Michelle Obama's speeches at the Democratic National Convention.

Michelle Obama wore a nearly $3,000 pantsuit to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago while touting to attendees that her parents were "suspicious" of the wealthy. 

The former first lady began her DNC speech by saying the last time she was in her hometown of Chicago was to memorialize her mother, the woman "who showed me the meaning of hard work and humility and decency" and "who set my moral compass high and showed me the power of my own voice."  

"She and my father didn't aspire to be wealthy. In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed," Michelle Obama said. "They understood that it wasn't enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning. So my mother volunteered at the local school." 

All the while, she was wearing a black pantsuit jacket that is available for pre-order online by the New York fashion designer Monse for $1,690. 

The online description invites customers to "pre-order our Resort 2025 Criss Cross Jacket as seen on Michelle Obama at the DNC." 

MICHELLE OBAMA TELLS DNC HER PARENTS WERE 'SUSPICIOUS' OF THE WEALTHY DESPITE OWN $70M NET WORTH, LUXURY HOMES

Michelle Obama paired the jacket with the matching trousers listed for $890. 

Michelle Obama wears pantsuit to DNC

Former first lady Michelle Obama addressed the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024.  (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

"Pre-order our Resort 2025 Tuxedo Cuff Trousers as seen on Michelle Obama at the DNC," Monse wrote. The estimated ship date isn't until Nov. 8, three days after the election. 

The New York Times described Michelle Obama's outfit, a sleeveless recreation of the traditional pantsuit, as thematically "forward," in line with the former first lady's message at the DNC. 

The Times' Critics Notebook described Monse as a "small, independent label founded by Fernando Garcia, a Dominican-raised New York designer, and Laura Kim, an Asian American (and one of the founders of the Slaysians, a group of fashion insiders formed to combat anti-Asian hate)." 

Garcia and Kim are also the designers of Oscar de la Renta, "the brand that has dressed first ladies for decades and which Mrs. Obama wore when she was living on Pennsylvania Avenue and still does," the Times said. 

Michelle Obama raises pointer finger during DNC speech

Michelle Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

OBAMA SPEECH TO SECURE BORDER WITHOUT 'TEARING' KIDS FROM PARENTS OMITS SOMBER DHS REPORT ON MISSING MIGRANTS

The newspaper gushed over the former first lady, and her stylist, Meredith Koop, for choosing Monse. 

The Times said selecting "the smaller fashion house over the establishment name was fully in line with Mrs. Obama’s practice, developed as first lady, of using her platform to highlight lesser known businesses (especially fashion businesses) and designers who represent the stories she is telling: about entrepreneurship, the melting pot, the American dream. The election." 

Michelle Obama takes the stage during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Michelle Obama takes the stage during Day 2 of the DNC in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Michelle Obama "wore a dark navy sleeveless jacket belted over cropped trousers. The lapels of the top were de- and reconstructed to cross over the throat in an almost militaristic way, and the shoulders jutted out to frame the biceps. It was both understated and edgy, kind of armorial," the Times said. "This was going to be a fight, her tunic and her speech suggested, and everyone should gear themselves up to get out the vote." 

The Trump campaign and others criticized Michelle Obama for omitting that she and her husband, former President Obama, have an estimated net worth of $70 million, as well as luxury real estate holdings in Chicago, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., when telling the DNC that her parents "were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Getting really tired of multi-millionaires preaching about the evils of money and greed," one X user wrote. 

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

More from Politics