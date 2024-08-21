Trump campaign trolls Harris, releases policy website for her after weeks of silence

FIRST ON FOX: Vice President Kamala Harris has not released a policy page on her campaign website to detail her positions on key issues such as the economy and immigration, sparking the Trump campaign to create and release a platform website for her, Fox News Digital exclusively learned.

"Kamala Harris has yet to tell voters what her policies are, so we thought we’d help them out. Kamala Harris wants to open the borders, raise taxes, and free criminals," a Trump campaign national press secretary told Fox News Digital about the website.

Kamala2024policies.com launched Wednesday morning on the third day of the DNC and takes viewers to a website declaring, "Kamala Harris' dangerous policies are nothing to laugh about." The site details nine policy platforms for the Harris campaign, including declaring Harris fought "to set murderers free," wants to "abolish the border," seeks to "eliminate private health insurance" and wants to give illegal immigrants Social Security and Medicare.

"Border Czar Kamala Harris opened the southern border to illegal alien criminals and deadly fentanyl, and as vice president, was the tie-breaking vote for far-left spending bills that raised taxes and sent prices skyrocketing for families across the country. While Harris has tried to rewrite history on her extreme record, she can’t hide from her promises to set murderers free, dismantle America’s border security, raise costs with massive spending bills, bring back the Green New Deal Scam, eliminate private health insurance, and more," the website states.

The platform website notably hits the Harris camp on some of the most important issues this election cycle: the economy, spiraling inflation and taxes.

"Record high gas prices under the Harris-Biden administration is the ‘price to pay for democracy.’ Remember, Kamala proudly delivered the deciding vote that allowed the $1.9 trillion ‘stimulus’ to be passed. Don’t listen to former Obama economist Jason Furman, who said the spending bill is ‘too big,’ or former Obama and Clinton economist Larry Summers, who said the ‘tremendous wall of money’ led to inflation, or former Obama economic advisor Steven Rattner, who called Kamala’s $1.9 trillion stimulus ‘the original sin’ of inflation," the website says.

On taxes, the Trump camp said "the middle-class will need to pay more" under a potential Harris administration.

"Kamala Harris wants to eliminate the Trump tax cuts, which would mean a massive tax hike on middle-income families," the site says. "Harris was the deciding vote for the ‘Inflation Reduction Act,’ which decreased the ‘average after-tax income for taxpayers at every income level. Americans earning less than $200,000/year saw their taxes rise by $16.7 billion in 2023."

Harris proposed a handful of economic policies last week, including plans to implement federal price controls on groceries and other everyday expenses and raising the corporate tax rate, but the campaign has not detailed those policies or any others on its official website. The campaign website instead features biographies of both Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as well as donation buttons and a merchandise shop.

Harris and Walz are in Chicago this week, where thousands of supporters are gathered for the Democratic National Convention. Harris rose to the top of the Democratic ticket last month after President Biden dropped out of the race amid mounting concerns over his mental acuity and age. Shortly after dropping out, he endorsed Harris to take up the mantle.

Despite becoming the party's presumptive nominee 31 days ago, Harris has also not yet held a formal press conference or sit-down interview with the media to detail her vision of a potential Harris administration. She has instead held repeated campaign events and rallies across the country, speaking to the crowds and only giving informal remarks to reporters while on the trail.

Historically, presidential candidates have had campaign policy pages readily available for voters. When President Biden was on the campaign trail in 2020, a group of advisers crafted a 110-page policy document, according to The New York Times, which also reported Harris' lack of a campaign platform on her site. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 had a page with 200 distinct policy proposals on record.

Former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign website also includes a tab titled, "platform," which features the GOP's 20-point policy agenda that covers issues ranging from the economy, ongoing crime and tax cuts.

Pressure has also built on the Harris campaign to hold a press conference after weeks of avoiding the media, including CNN’s Jim Acosta questioning Harris' communications director Michael Tyler last week on air.

"I’m sure this is not going to be the first time you’ve heard this question, but the Trump campaign is also going after the vice president for not doing enough interviews, for not holding a press conference. Would it kill you guys to have a press conference? Why hasn't she had a press conference?" Acosta asked.

Tyler said that Harris and Walz have been "busy" traveling across the country, citing multiple campaign rallies.

"Michael, you know a campaign rally isn't really a press conference," Acosta said to Tyler. "Why hasn't she had a press conference? She's the vice president, she can handle the questions. Why not do it?"

Tyler said Harris would hold a press conference at some point and would sit down for an interview with a media outlet by the end of the month.

Some supporters of the Harris-Walz ticket have, meanwhile, struggled to identify the vice president's accomplishments in interviews with Fox News in recent days.

"I really don't know much of what she did," Bernard, an independent voter from New York who attended the American Federation of Teachers' Convention last month, told Fox News Digital of Harris.

"I'm not sure I know enough about her accomplishments to answer that question," added Eric, a Harris supporter from Massachusetts.

The DNC kicked off in Chicago on Monday and has included a handful of high-profile Democrats taking the stage at the United Center to sing Harris' praises, while also declaring support for Biden after dozens of Democrats called on him to exit the race last month. Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama have all held solo speeches this week in support of the Harris-Walz ticket.

"As a prosecutor, Kamala stood up for children who had been victims of sexual abuse," former President Obama said Tuesday evening. "As an attorney general of the most populous state in the country, she fought big banks and for-profit colleges, securing billions of dollars for the people they had scammed. After the home mortgage crisis, she pushed me and my administration hard to make sure homeowners got a fair settlement. Didn’t matter that I was a Democrat. Didn't matter she had knocked on doors for my campaign in Iowa – she was going to fight to get as much relief as possible for the families who deserved it."

He also praised Biden as a friend and "brother," despite his reported role in helping oust his former vice president from the 2024 White House run.

"History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger. And I am proud to call him my president, but even prouder to call him my friend," the 44th president said of Biden.

Harris is slated to take the DNC's stage on Thursday evening, when she will deliver her acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination.

