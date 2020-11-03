Melania Trump says she spoke to North Carolina officer injured in motorcade crash, 'glad' he's doing well

First lady Melania Trump sent well wishes Monday to a North Carolina police officer who suffered minor injuries in a crash during a motorcade to her campaign rally.

“I spoke w the injured @HPDNC officer this evening & was glad to hear he is doing well,” the first lady tweeted. “Thank you, as always, to all of the law enforcement officials who work to protect us every day!”

The Huntersville motorcycle officer collided with another vehicle and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the Huntersville Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Trump, 50, held the rally – her first solo event for President Trump’s reelection – in Huntersville near Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“We have a chance to vote for a leader who sees our future as bright, or someone who only sees a dark winter,” Trump told supporters of the candidates’ differing visions on the coronavirus pandemic.

“My husband will not stop until there is a vaccine available to everyone,” she added.

The president’s adult children: Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric and Tiffany have also campaigned for him in North Carolina.

The president hosted a rally in Fayetteville on Monday.

More than 4.5 million voters have already cast their ballots in the state, higher than 95% of the entire state’s 2016 vote total, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The state, which Trump won in 2016, is considered a crucial battleground.