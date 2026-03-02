Adams unloads on Mamdani over Iran, says he’s choosing ‘tyrants over victims’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams sounded off against his successor, Democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and politicians on both fringes of the political spectrum for their knee-jerk reaction to the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Adams has not been shy about attacking people within his own party, including Kamala Harris, in a recent volley, and on Sunday addressed what he suggested could be construed as hypocritical sympathy for the Iranian dictatorship rather than the actual will of the oppressed Iranian people.

He said Iranian Americans living in New York are cheering not protesting the U.S. for "finally confronting the savage regime that has tortured, murdered, and terrorized their families for nearly half a century."

"The ones screaming in protest are the usual political fanatics on the far left and far right, people so blinded by ideology that they will defend a regime that whips women for showing their hair, executes LGBTQ people from cranes, bankrolls terrorism, and openly calls for America’s destruction," Adams said.

"If you are running interference for that regime, you are not ‘anti-war,’ you are morally hollow," Adams said, going on to share images of New Yorkers, including children, waving Iranian flags.

Adams posted the statement in response to Mamdani’s own critical view of the military action, in which the socialist said, "Americans do not want this… You are choosing tyrants over victims."

"Today’s military strikes… mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war," Mamdani said.

"They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace. I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe."

Mamdani then addressed Iranian American New Yorkers directly, telling them they are the "fabric of this city" and that they will be "safe here."

Adams’ critique of Mamdani – and the far-left and far-right – came following his own lengthier commentary on the Iran matter, in which he celebrated the death of Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

"While the military operation continues and the regime’s ultimate fate remains uncertain, the passing of a man who ruled through fear, repression, and brutality cannot be ignored," he said.

"We also stand with the Iranian people, who have endured so much and long for dignity, liberty, and a future free from tyranny. New York is home to a vibrant Iranian community. I know how long you have hoped and prayed for the freedom of your loved ones in Iran. Be assured that the overwhelming majority of New Yorkers stand with you tonight."

Adams received bipartisan praise, including from former Secretary of Defense Gen. James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, Ret.

"Many Iranian Americans support the U.S. for taking action against Iran’s brutal regime, while the loudest critics are ideological extremists defending tyranny over victims. New Yorkers stand with those confronting this evil and protecting freedom," Mattis said, adding that Khamenei’s death is a "significant moment" but the focus must remain on support for U.S. forces.

Adams’ comments drew global reaction as people responded on X with videos of street celebrations in Washington, Berlin, Sydney, and beyond, with some wishing the ex-mayor had been as cogent on the campaign trail and thereby prevented Mamdani’s rise.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani’s office for comment.