Melania Trump embraces AI education initiative in White House tech push: 'She's been a champion'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: First Lady Melania Trump is carving out a forward-looking role in the White House, positioning herself as a leading voice on artificial intelligence and education as the administration embraces emerging technology, according to an exclusive interview with her senior advisor.

The first lady this week hosted an immersive event at the White House tennis pavilion — a space she designed during her husband’s first term — where students used Meta virtual reality headsets and AI-powered glasses to explore British landmarks and examine historical artifacts.

The event, which coincided with a visit from Queen Camilla, highlighted Melania Trump’s broader initiative, Fostering the Future Together, a global effort focused on expanding access to technology and education for children.

"She wanted to create an innovative cross-cultural educational experience," senior advisor Marc Beckman told Fox News Digital, describing the event as part of her ongoing push to integrate artificial intelligence into learning.

TRUMP, ALONGSIDE FIRST LADY, TO SIGN BILL CRIMINALIZING REVENGE PORN AND AI DEEPFAKES

Students first used VR headsets to virtually visit sites including Buckingham Palace, Stonehenge and the Giant’s Causeway before engaging directly with Queen Camilla. They later used AI-enabled glasses to examine curated artifacts from the White House collection and the National Archives, with the technology providing real-time historical context.

The artifacts included a portrait of John Adams, the first U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, a World War II-era map associated with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill — all selected to underscore the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

Beckman said the initiative reflects a broader focus by the first lady on artificial intelligence and education, which has become a central theme of her work during the administration.

FOX NEWS AI NEWSLETTER: CHATGPT 'CODE RED'

"She has been a champion of artificial intelligence and education for children," he said.

Her interest in AI predates her return to the White House. Before reentering public life, Melania Trump worked to develop an AI-powered audiobook version of her memoir, released in multiple languages — an effort Beckman said gave her firsthand experience with the technology.

That background has informed her support for the Presidential AI Challenge, a program aimed at engaging students across all 50 states in technology-focused education and competition.

Beckman also pointed to her recent appearance at the United Nations Security Council, where she emphasized the role artificial intelligence could play in expanding access to knowledge and education worldwide.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This theme just keeps going — children, education, technology," he said.

With additional partnerships, regional initiatives and research efforts already in development, Beckman said the first lady plans to continue expanding her AI-focused agenda in the months ahead.