Fox News AI Newsletter: ChatGPT 'code red'

'MORE INTUITIVE': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declared a "code red" effort within his company to improve the quality of ChatGPT The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal memo.

BOTS GONE ROGUE: Cybersecurity has been reshaped by the rapid rise of advanced artificial intelligence tools, and recent incidents show just how quickly the threat landscape is shifting.

'AMAZING JOURNEY': First lady Melania Trump is launching a Spanish-language edition of the audiobook of her memoir using artificial intelligence (AI) audio technology to bring her story to millions of Spanish-speaking listeners, Fox News Digital has learned.

'RESPONSIBLE ACTION': FoloToy paused sales of its AI teddy bear Kumma after a safety group found the toy gave risky and inappropriate responses during testing. Now the company says it has restored sales after a week of intense review. It also claims that it improved safeguards to keep kids safe.

TECH SOLUTION: Elon Musk said in a new interview that he thinks robotics powered by artificial intelligence (AI) driving productivity gains and output are the only way to address the more than $38 trillion national debt.

NEW DIRECTION: Meta is dialing back its metaverse ambitions and redirecting resources toward AI-powered glasses and wearable technology, the company told FOX Business on Thursday.

LIFELIKE TECH: When Xpeng unveiled its Next Gen Iron humanoid recently, the robot glided across the stage with movement so fluid that the crowd froze. Many viewers thought they saw an actor in a suit. Clips spread online within hours, and people everywhere claimed the same thing: it looked too human to be a machine.

OPINION: TECH OLIGARCHY: After a resounding 99–1 defeat in the Senate earlier this year, the Big Tech oligarchs are hard at work doing what they do best: trying to sneak a massive corporate giveaway into must-pass legislation in the dead of night. This time, they’re targeting the National Defense Authorization Act, a bill essential to our military and national security, as the vehicle for decade-long AI amnesty. Or another must-pass bill, if the NDAA doesn’t work for them. Or even a legally questionable executive order, as their Hail Mary.

SPACE RACE: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is looking to build, fund or buy a rocket company to possibly compete in the space race against longtime rival Elon Musk, according to reports.

