Melania Trump calls for 'pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump called for more "pre-emptive intervention" to identify potential school shooters late Wednesday night.

Her call came hours after a shooter opened fire on school children and teachers at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The first lady argued that there are often warning signs before mass shooters commit their crimes.

"The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters. Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions," Melania wrote.

"To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society—beginning in our homes, extending through school districts and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer," she added.

MINNESOTA SCHOOL SHOOTING GUNMAN KILLS 2 CHILDREN, INJURES 17 OTHERS DURING CATHOLIC MASS

"My heart is shattered for the families and friends of the victims of today’s senseless and depraved violent act," she added in a follow-up post. "There is nothing that anyone can say to make your grief go away, but please know that you are not alone. My thoughts, love, and deepest sympathy are with you during this dreadful time."

The now-deceased shooter of a group of Minneapolis Catholic school students at morning Mass Wednesday has been identified as Robert or Robin Westman, according to law enforcement sources.

Westman was carrying three weapons, according to authorities – a rifle, a pistol and a shotgun.

MELANIA TRUMP, AMAZON PARTNER TO RELEASE NEW FILM ABOUT HER LIFE IN THEATERS WORLDWIDE

Disturbing videos posted by a person using the name Robin Westman were deleted from YouTube after the shooting, showing handwritten pages of a notebook, weapons with messages painted on them, and commentary from whoever filmed them.

The attack took place at Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday morning, but police have not identified any of the victims. They said two children were killed. Authorities said the shooter committed suicide after the act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP