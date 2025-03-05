Meet the Army veteran running to unseat emerging Trump resistance leader Crockett: 'Tearing our country down'

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett is becoming one of the most prominent faces of the resistance movement against President Trump, but she faces a Republican challenger who says voters are "chomping at the bit" to remove her from office.

"She's not really a leader. She's not really a representative. Jasmine Crockett is more of a performer or an influencer," Dallas area attorney Sholdon Daniels, who is running as a Republican to unseat Crockett in Texas’ 30th Congressional District, told Fox News Digital.

"She's wholly ineffective as a legislator. She wasn't able to pass any laws when she was in the Texas State House, and we don't anticipate that she'll be able to have any effect while she's on Capitol Hill."

Daniels added that it is "unfortunate" that the "hardworking people" of his district aren’t receiving leadership from Crockett, who he said is "spewing all this racist divisiveness" and is "hell-bent on tearing our country down."

"So somebody has to stand up to that and God blessed me with the ability to do the job, and so I feel the responsibility to act right now," Daniels said.

Crockett has skyrocketed into the spotlight as one of the most outspoken critics of the Trump administration while routinely going viral, drawing the ire of conservatives on social media for her heated rhetoric.

Leading up to and after Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday, Crockett made several derogatory comments that earned headlines, including calling the president "Putin’s ho" and suggesting that he is attempting to bring Black people back into slavery.

Daniels told Fox News Digital comments like that are "utterly disrespectful" and "unbecoming of the office."

"To be a member of the U.S. House of Representatives is one of the most prestigious honors and privileges that could be bestowed on any of us and she treats it like it is a given," Daniels said. "She takes it for granted, and every opportunity she takes, she just denigrates our country and our president. And as a veteran and as somebody who actually loves America, I can't sit around and do nothing. So I'm going to fight back. We are fighting back, and we are going to win."

Crockett, 43, has cruised to victory in her previous campaigns for the House of Representatives, including in November when she defeated her Libertarian challenger in the general election by 70 points after defeating her primary challenger by over 80 points.

However, Daniels told Fox News Digital that the district is more conservative than those results show.

"She has her sycophants, for sure, but she grows more and more unpopular in our district every single day," Daniels explained. "You know, the thing about TX-30 is it's way more diverse and way more conservative than everyone thinks, and people are chomping at the bit to have an election, because they cannot wait to see this girl replaced by Sholdon Daniels."

Daniels, who enlisted in the U.S. Army as a communications specialist at the age of 18, told Fox News Digital that being a dad, husband, veteran, and "somebody that cares about the community" is what inspired him to run for Crockett’s seat because it doesn’t feel right to "sit around while people are trying to tear our country down."

"Becoming a dad and concern for my daughter and one of the issues surrounding biological males being allowed in restrooms and locker rooms and girls private spaces, and then biological males competing against girls in sports, that's when it hit home for me," Daniels said about his decision to run. "I have a five-year-old daughter who loves to play sports. I fully anticipate she's going to be an athlete, and I just want to pave a way for her to make sure that she's safe and that covers all other little girls in America."

If elected, Daniels told Fox News Digital he will bring "professionalism and decorum" back to the office while focusing on issues that his constituents care about.

"I'm going to focus on lowering taxes so that we can bring down the cost of living for Americans. We're going to focus on securing the border and supporting our president and his policy of keeping the border secure so that we can ensure safer communities here in TX-30," Daniels said.

"We are also going to focus on providing some support for small businesses and make sure that they get to keep more of the money that they earn in their pockets so that they can invest and hire more people. And then we're obviously going to focus on all the new revelations that are coming out with the DOGE effort to uncover the government waste, fraud and abuse. And we're going to try to hold whoever is responsible for that accountable."

Daniels has been active on social media, calling out Crockett, including a post challenging her to a debate next month.

Fox News Digital asked Daniels whether the voters in his district support DOGE's goals of slashing government waste, given Crockett's vocal opposition to the endeavor.

"There was a study that came out from the Congressional Management Foundation that found that 90% of voters want their representatives to be focused on policy and not social media, essentially on doing the job and not grandstanding for the cameras and that translates over into TX-30," Daniels said.

"People want a representative in 2025 that's going to provide tangible and effective change that they can see in their community. Gone are the days where we just elect someone out of TX-30 and set it and forget it, and we don't hear about them again until they're getting ready to retire."