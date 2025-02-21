Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Trump voters 'don't want to read' about facts, racists support 'the other racist'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Tx., took aim at the voters of President Trump, suggesting they refuse to educate themselves on the "facts" and that "racists" will support "other racists."

During Friday's installment of "The Breakfast Club," Crockett insisted Trump will not be held accountable by his own supporters as he distracts them with things like hypothetical DOGE payouts and sharing "king" memes like he did after his administration halted New York City's congestion toll program.

Crockett invoked Trump's famous 2016 comments when he said he loves "the poorly educated" when polls showed him leading among Americans without a college education.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT ‘ROOTING’ FOR MEXICO AND CANADA AMID TARIFF WAR WITH TRUMP

"This isn’t me trying to throw shade. These are just the facts," Crockett said. "When you look at who’s voting for who, the less educated folk- and when I say educated, I’m not even talking about formal education. I’m talking about people that literally don’t want to read and enlighten themselves on facts. Those are the people that typically vote for the Republicans…. Like, we want to give you every single little detail that we can find so that you can have all the information. But the reality is that the average person that is going out there and voting, they’re not paying attention to that."

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT SUGGESTS VOTERS ARE BETTER OFF WITH ‘SLEEPY JOE’

The progressive lawmaker went on to scold Democrats who "fail to realize how selfish people are."

"People go out and they vote in their own self-interest, right? And so you had all these racists that showed up and decided that they were gonna vote for the other racist because they thought, ‘Hey, we are all the same.’ But the reality is that he is a rich racist, okay? And so when he decided that he was gonna look out for somebody, it was only gonna be other rich White guys, not the rest of y'all!"

"So as you're losing your job, as you're losing your Medicaid, as you're losing your farm, you're feeling a way because you're like, ‘Wait a minute. You were supposed to go after the others, not come after us.’ And now they're saying, 'Oh well, we'll give you a $5,000 check.' I don't see it happening right now," she added.

Crockett's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a separate conversation from her "Breakfast Club" interview, Crockett appeared to rally behind America's neighbors as Trump engages in aggressive trade negotiations and threatening tariffs.

"Canada has really been the one to call it out. The fact that I am rooting for Canada and that I am rooting for Mexico a lot is really wild. "But they are really the ones speaking truth to power right now," Crockett said.

"They can see what it is, and they were, like, ‘We are not messing with this crazy regime from Mar-a-Lago and basically calling them thugs,’" she added.

Fox News' Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.