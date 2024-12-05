Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Crockett compares meeting with Musk, Ramaswamy about DOGE to visiting Jan 6 defendants in jail

'Oh, I would meet,' the Texas Democrat said, 'Now, I don’t know that they want to meet with me'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said she is open to the idea of meeting with DOGE heads Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, comparing it to how she joined a trip to see January 6 rioters in jail.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said Thursday she is open to the idea of meeting with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, comparing the rationale of doing so with a trip to see January 6 defendants in jail.

Congressional Republicans are planning to work closely with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, the pair co-leading President-elect Donald Trump's newly formed spending cuts project, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The DOGE duo made their rounds with Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, spending the morning with members of the Senate DOGE Caucus before heading to a meeting with House GOP leaders and House DOGE Caucus representatives.

GOP SENATORS ‘VERY IMPRESSED’ WITH MUSK, RAMASWAMY DOGE FRAMEWORK AMID MEETINGS ON CAPITOL HILL

Rep. Crockett speaks about the DOGE

Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggested that the same rationale to visit January 6 defendants in jail can be applied to meeting with Musk and Ramaswamy about the DOGE. (MSNBC)

REP. JARED MOSKOWITZ FIRST DEMOCRAT TO JOIN CONGRESSIONAL DOGE CAUCUS

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace remarked on her show that Musk and Ramaswamy have expressed an interest in meeting with Democrats the next time they visit, asking Crockett whether she would take them up on their offer.

"Oh, I would meet," Crockett replied. "Now, I don’t know that they want to meet with me. I would, absolutely. You know, listen, if they are going to have this little DOGE commission or whatever it is they are calling it, I absolutely want to understand as much about it as I can so that I can report back."

"It’s kind of like that time that we had to go and see the January 6ers at the jail, I had to show up to make sure that the truth was going to be reported," she added.

"So, absolutely, come and see me, guys, and let’s have a talk so I can make sure that the truth is in the atmosphere," she said.

Left: Elon Musk; Right: Vivek Ramaswamy

Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrives on Capitol Hill on Dec. 5, 2024 in Washington, D.C.; Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management, arrives to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.  (Left: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Right: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Crockett was one of two Democrats who joined about a dozen Republican members of the House Oversight Committee in touring a Washington D.C. jail in March 2023 where some January 6 defendants were being held

"Somebody’s got to be here to tell the truth," Crockett said about the visit at the time. "If we weren’t here, there would be no check for whatever it was that they [Republicans] said."

Fox News' Aubrie Spady, Elizabeth Elkind and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.