Meat Loaf mocked by left for vaccine, lockdown opposition hours after death: 'Pandemic a**hole'

The singer died Thursday night at age 74

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
John Rich remembers friendship with singer Meat Loaf: ‘A fierce patriot’ Video

John Rich remembers friendship with singer Meat Loaf: ‘A fierce patriot’

John Rich says Meat Loaf was one of the most ‘compassionate’ and ‘sincere’ men he’s ever known.

Several verified users on Twitter took to the social media platform immediately following legendary musician Meat Loaf’s death, believed to be from the coronavirus, to mock him for his opposition to vaccine mandates and masks.

"Meat Loaf had COVID, a bad case, recently," tech culture journalist Xeni Jardin tweeted Friday hours after the singer was announced dead at 74. "He was an anti-science mask and vaccine denier. His vaccine status not released. He mocked public health measures before he died, told a reporter ‘If I Die, I Die’. Friends, Meat Loaf was a pandemic a**hole."

Pop star Meat Loaf (L) is greeted at Stafford railway station by Prince Edward for rehearsals of charity event, the Grand Knockout Tournament at Alton Towers Theme Park.

Pop star Meat Loaf (L) is greeted at Stafford railway station by Prince Edward for rehearsals of charity event, the Grand Knockout Tournament at Alton Towers Theme Park. (  (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images))

MEAT LOAF: TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR LATE ROCKER, 'HAD SO MUCH FUN'

"You can have two feelings at once," Jardin added. "If you were and are a fan? I get it, not mocking your love. But the dude was a dick about the pandemic. Sounds like he f****d around and found out."

"He died cuz he wouldn’t do that," comedian Christopher Titus tweeted in reference to Meat Loaf’s hit song "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)."

MSNBC’s Joy Reid praised Meat Loaf’s performance in "Rocky Horror Picture Show" but warned his COVID vaccine stance could be a "cautionary tale."

Several other users blamed Meat Loaf’s vaccination status, which has not been confirmed, for his death just hours after his passing. 

Meat Loaf and family during "Fight Club" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann's Village Theater in Westwood, California, United States.

Meat Loaf and family during "Fight Club" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann's Village Theater in Westwood, California, United States. (California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images))

MEAT LOAF, THE 'I'D DO ANYTHING FOR LOVE' SINGER, DEAD AT 74

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, had reportedly fallen seriously ill with COVID in recent days although no official cause of death was given in the announcement of his death on his Facebook page.

Meat Loaf had made several public comments critical of coronavirus mandates and TMZ reported that he railed against vaccine mandates in Australia recently. 

Portrait of singer Meat Loaf, 1987.

Portrait of singer Meat Loaf, 1987. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

"I’m happy to give you a hug," the rocker said in an interview with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August explaining that he refuses to live in fear of the virus. "I hug people in the middle of COVID. I’m sorry, I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics. And right now they’re stopping because of politics."

Meat Loaf added, "If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

