Al Franken compares Mitch McConnell to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in post-impeachment tweet

Nearly two years removed from the U.S. Senate, it appears Al Franken may be trying to revive his comedy career.

In a Twitter message posted Thursday, Franken wrote that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., discussing the “decline of bipartisanship” -- in his speech on the Senate floor after the House voted to impeach President Trump -- was like convicted serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer talking about “dinner party etiquette."

Franken, 68, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer, was a Democrat who represented Minnesota in the Senate from 2009 to 2018. He resigned over groping allegations at the height of the #MeToo movement, following high-profile claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, NBC News star Matt Lauer and others.

The longtime comedian was accused of acts of sexual misconduct, including claims by Leeann Tweeden, who said he groped her and kissed her against her will during a USO tour in 2006. A photo emerged of Franken smiling as he appeared to touch Tweeden’s breasts while she was sleeping. Tweeden eventually accepted Franken’s public apology.

A fellow Democrat, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, was a vocal critic of Franken but later said he was entitled to a "path to redemption."

Franken's tweet came after McConnell declared that the Senate and House Democrats were at an "impasse" over whether the House would transmit its articles of impeachment against Trump to the GOP-controlled Senate for a constitutionally mandated trial.

“Let's be clear: The House's vote yesterday was not some neutral judgment,” McConnell said. “It was the predetermined end of a partisan crusade."

Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had insisted on "departing from the unanimous bipartisan precedent that 100 senators approved before the beginning of President Clinton's trial" concerning logistics.

Dahmer, dubbed the “Milwaukee Cannibal,” was convicted of murdering 17 males between 1978 and 1991, often luring them to his home where he strangled them to death, performed sex acts on their corpses and saved -- and reportedly ate -- their dismembered body parts. He was killed in prison by an inmate in 1994.

Franken now hosts "The Al Franken Podcast," available on iTunes and Spotify.

