McConnell doesn't want to stop 'everything' Biden proposes, just the 'worst'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday the goal of Senate Republicans is not to stop "everything" President Biden proposes – just the "worst."

The Kentucky Republican said his pathway back to power in the Senate is preventing some of the most far-left policies Democrats are pushing from going through.

"If I become the majority leader again, it's not for stopping everything," McConnell said Thursday during an event in Covington, Ky. "It's for stopping the worst. It's for stopping things that fundamentally push the country into a direction that at least my party feels is not a good idea for the country."

GOP REP. CHIP ROY DOUBLES DOWN ON SECRET VIDEO COMMENTS ON OBSTRUCTING BIDEN'S AGENDA

McConnell, who served alongside Biden in the Senate for years, said he intends to hold the president accountable to his more moderate presidential platform rather than bowing to the progressive wing of his party.

"I can make sure Biden keeps his promise in '20 to be a moderate," McConnell said.

McConnell has a storied past of pledging to scuttle Democratic presidents. McConnell famously told the National Journal in 2010 that "the single most important thing we want to achieve is for President [Barack] Obama to be a one-term president." Then, as recently as May, McConnell said that " 100% of my focus is standing up to this [Biden] administration ."

ILHAN OMAR CALLS ON DEMOCRATS TO RALLY AGAINST MITCH MCCONNELL: 'LET'S GROW A BACKBONE'

The Senate is evenly split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking 51st vote for Democrats. Despite the partisan rancor and distrust that seems to be on public display, McConnell says Democrats and Republicans are actually working together behind the scenes.

In one example, McConnell said he's "still hopeful" they can reach a bipartisan deal on police reform legislation that Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is negotiating with Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The notion that we have no collegiality, that we're all at each other's throats all the time is simply not true," McConnell said.