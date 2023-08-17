Expand / Collapse search
Maui

Maui emergency management admin resigns day after questioned about sirens not sounding during Lahaina fires

Herman Andaya reportedly resigned over health concerns

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Search for victims intensifies after Maui wildfires Video

Search for victims intensifies after Maui wildfires

Fox News senior correspondent William La Jeunesse has the latest on the fires that killed many Hawaii residents on 'Special Report.'

Maui’s Emergency Management Agency administrator announced his resignation Thursday, a day after getting questioned about why the sirens did not sound during the devastating Lahaina wildfires, according to reports.

Hawaii News Now reported that Herman Andaya claimed he was resigning for health reasons.

When the death toll rose to 111 on Wednesday, Andaya defended not sounding the sirens during the blaze, saying authorities were "afraid that people would have gone mauka," a Hawaiian navigational term that could mean toward the mountains or inland.

MAUI WILDFIRE DEATH TOLL REACHES 110, IS EXPECTED TO RISE AS RECOVERY EFFORT CONTINUES

Herman Andaya

Herman Andaya (Maui County )

"If that was the case, then they would have gone into the fire," he added.

Honolulu Civil Beat reported Wednesday that Andaya was not an expert in emergency management when he was brought on in 2017 to lead the Maui Emergency Management agency.

The article claimed his educational background is in political science and the law, not disaster preparedness or response. He also never worked a full-time job in emergency management.

HAWAII WILDFIRE BECOMES DEADLIEST US BLAZE IN MORE THAN A CENTURY AS DEATH TOLL REACHES 93, EXPECTED TO GROW

Charred remains in Maui

A view of destruction from Hwy 30 days after a fierce wildfire destroyed Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, he told Civil Beat as chief of staff to former mayor Alan Arakawa, he assisted in emergency operations.

When he was hired in 2017, Andaya edged out 40 other candidates for the position, Maui Now reported.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

