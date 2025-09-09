Massive ICE operation in blue city racks up rape and drug trafficking arrests: 'Harbor criminals'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to make major arrests of illegal immigrants in Boston under "Operation Patriot 2.0."

The Boston area has become a primary focus of the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts, along with other cities such as Washington, D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles. The news of the arrests comes as the preliminary elections in the Boston mayoral race are on Tuesday night.

Both Mayor Michelle Wu and likely general election opponent, fellow Democrat and son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Josh Kraft, are critics of the administration’s immigration tactics.

"On September 6, ICE launched ‘Patriot 2.0’ to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens living in the state of Massachusetts, following the success of Operation Patriot in May," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.

"Sanctuary policies like those pushed by Mayor Wu not only attract and harbor criminals but protect them at the peril of law-abiding American citizens. ICE is arresting rapists, child abusers, drug traffickers, and other violent thugs," McLaughlin continued.

Last week, the Department of Justice announced that Wu and the city of Boston are getting sued over the city’s sanctuary policies.

Some of the arrests include Victor Gomez-Perez, who’s in the country illegally from Guatemala, on charges of aggravated rape, along with varying types of assault and battery, including on a cop. In addition, he has a prior assault conviction.

Kely Yohana Espinosa-Viana, a Colombian national, is facing charges for aggravated assault against a pregnant woman. Dominican national Brahian Valdez-Placencia is facing pending charges for "armed robbery," strangling, assault and battery and not following a court order.

Another Dominican national, Joshua Gonzalez Baez, has charges pending for allegedly trafficking hard drugs, "resisting" an officer, distributing drugs, and "disorderly conduct."

Samuel Armando Barrera-Hernandez, a Guatemalan national, is facing pending charges for alleged assault and battery against a minor.

Noe Feliciano Garcia-Majia, who is from Guatemala, has prior arrests for alleged strangling or suffocation, and different types of assault and battery. Paulo Lima Borges, who’s in the country illegally from Cape Verde, was previously convicted of possessing cocaine and heroin with the goal of distributing it.

All of the arrests occurred this past weekend, as the original "Operation Patriot" in May resulted in roughly 1,500 arrests by ICE.

"As ordered in the Boston Trust Act, no Boston police or local resources will be co-opted into federal immigration enforcement and their mass deportation agenda," Wu said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"For months, ICE has refused to provide any information about their activities in Boston and refuses to issue warrants, while we hear reports of ICE agents taking parents as they are dropping their kids off at school. That does not make our community safer. We expect that federal law enforcement will abide by the constitution and laws of this City, Commonwealth, and country, and we are prepared to take legal action at any evidence to the contrary," the mayor continued.

