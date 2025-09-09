Expand / Collapse search
Elections

Voters in sanctuary city make decision on mayor amid ICE crackdown resistance

Boston mayor faces voters while fighting ICE over federal 'mass deportation efforts' in Massachusetts

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Boston acting ICE director calls out Mayor Wu for sanctuary city policies

Boston acting ICE director calls out Mayor Wu for sanctuary city policies

ICE Boston Acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss Mayor Michelle Wu’s refusal to comply with federal immigration enforcement and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s ultimatum.

Voters in New England's most populous city are casting ballots Tuesday in a mayoral election amid a new crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Massachusetts.

The voting comes as Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston, who's seeking re-election to a second four-year term, is pushing back against federal immigration enforcement in the city.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Sunday that "ICE launched 'Patriot 2.0' to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens living in the state of Massachusetts, following the success of Operation Patriot in May."

TRUMP'S AGENDA, DOGE CUTS, LOOM LARGE IN TUSDAY'S SPECIAL CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION

oston Mayor Michelle Wu holds a press conference to detail the city’s response after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called on local officials to support federal mass deportation efforts.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks at a press conference outlining the city’s response to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s demand that Boston cooperate with federal mass deportations. (Getty Images/Lane Turner)

And taking aim at Wu, the statement argued, "Sanctuary policies like those pushed by Mayor Wu not only attract and harbor criminals but also place these public safety threats above the interests of law-abiding American citizens. ICE is arresting sex offenders, pedophiles, murderers, drug dealers, and gang members released by local authorities."

TRUMP NOT ON BALLOT BUT FRONT-AND-CENTER IN 2025 ELECTIONS

Wu, on Monday, pushed back

"They are wrong on the law, and they are wrong on safety," Wu charged. "This is why Boston has been the target. Boston is going to continue to uphold the Boston Trust Act, our state law, and the clear separation where our local officials and our city government does not cooperate in the mass deportation efforts that this federal administration is trying to push."

And the mayor claimed, "For months, ICE has refused to provide any information about their activities in Boston and refuses to issue warrants, while we hear reports of ICE agents taking parents as they are dropping their kids off at school. That does not make our community safer."

Bondi threatens to take away Boston's federal funding if sanctuary policies continue Video

Boston's Trust Act prevents police in the city from handing people over to ICE without a criminal warrant.

The latest confrontation comes as the Justice Department sues Boston city officials, including the mayor, for allegedly interfering with the immigration crackdown.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is the heavy favorite for re-election as Massachusetts' most populous city holds the first round of mayoral voting on Tuesday. (Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Polls indicate Wu is heavily favored in Tuesday's preliminary mayoral contest, which will narrow the field to two for November's general election in the left-leaning city.

Wu is facing three challengers, with philanthropist Josh Kraft, the son of billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, likely to join the mayor in advancing.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

