Massachusetts town issues cease and desist to resident projecting political signs on town water tower

A resident of Hanson, Massachusetts has been asked to stop projecting political signs onto the town's municipal water tower or face fines, according to a statement released by Hanson Town Administrator Lisa Green.

Green issued the statement after she became aware the resident was projecting the image from his residence.

"On Friday, Oct. 11, the Town of Hanson became aware that a resident was projecting the image of a political sign from their property onto the Town of Hanson municipal water tower at 228 High St. This misleads the public into believing that this activity is sanctioned by or condoned by the Town," the statement from Green read.

Green went on to say the Town "does not endorse candidates for any office from any political party."

Town officials are combating the visibility of the "Trump 2024" campaign logo being projected onto the water tower with a floodlight; however, it was still visible as of Friday evening. And the Cease and Desist order being prepared for the violator will impose a $100 per day fine until the activity stops.

"Highway Department employees have positioned a spotlight to shine on the water tower to dim the projection. Further measures are being considered at this time," the statement said. "This individual’s actions have the potential to cost a significant amount of taxpayer dollars, including attorney fees, overtime to pay Highway Department workers to turn the spotlight on and off each day, and the potential for having to rent or purchase stronger lighting equipment. The $100 per day fine will likely not cover these expenses."

Hanson officials wanted to be clear that they respect everyone’s rights and expression of political views as long as they do not insinuate that they are views of the town as a whole.

"The Town of Hanson respects the free speech rights of all residents, and the right of all residents to express their political views, but not on Town property or in a manner that makes it appear that the Town of Hanson is endorsing any political candidate," said the statement.

No further information is available at this time.