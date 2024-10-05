New York company unveils 100-foot 'Vote for Trump' sign, gets sued by Democratic mayor

A 100-foot wide "Vote for Trump" sign in upstate New York is stirring controversy after the City of Amsterdam claimed it's a big, glowing code violation.

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino told Fox News Digital he installed the sign on top of the old Fownes glove factory to symbolize the return of American manufacturing and what he calls "the triumph of the underdog against insurmountable adversity."

"I think that's what President Trump did. He triumphed against massive adversity. He's still doing that with bullets flying by his head," Constantino said. "And we triumph too. Nobody thought we could build a massive sticker company or a massive tech company in upstate New York."

But his company now faces adversity in the form of legal action by the City of Amsterdam to prevent the "displaying" and "illumination" of the pro-Trump sign, which is visible from the New York State Thruway.

TRUMP'S RETURN TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, SITE OF FIRST ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, IS ‘GUTSY,’ SUPPORTERS SAY

According to court documents, the sign violates city code because it "presents a dangerous distraction and impacts traffic flow," especially at night when it is illuminated. Local officials allege Sticker Mule was informed it would need a permit and several variances to install the sign in August, but the company never responded before the sign went up Oct. 1.

Constantino and his legal team contest the city's claims. The CEO believes Amsterdam's Democratic Party-endorsed independent mayor is anti-Trump and has vowed to fight a temporary injunction that requires the sign to be covered up. Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti did not respond to requests for comment.

Dressed in a black T-shirt that said "Trump For Peace," Constantino describes Sticker Mule as "the internet's fastest growing printing company" with 1,200 employees in 39 countries. His online business began by making stickers but has since expanded to print T-shirts, buttons and magnets and even operates its own online store platform, Sticker Mule Stores. He is proud to report that Sticker Mule has created nearly 1,000 manufacturing jobs in the U.S. over the past few years.

"I like to move fast and do interesting things," Constantino told Fox News Digital. Success in business gave him the means to reinvest in his hometown of Amsterdam, and the Fownes factory was one of several buildings he bought and restored, filling them with machines and workers.

FORMER NFL STAR AND TRUMP SUPPORTER ANTONIO BROWN JOINS VOTER REGISTRATION EFFORT IN KEY SWING STATE

"Fownes was a glove manufacturer that left my hometown when I was 2 years old in 1984," he said, explaining that Amsterdam was "decimated" by job loss when the factory, with its iconic "Fownes" sign, closed its doors.

"This Fownes sign for years symbolized American manufacturing going to China," Constantino said. Now, the $150,000 "Vote for Trump" sign sits in its place, heralding a new era of American manufacturing jobs.

The impossible-to-miss sign attracted "major interest," according to Constantino. To celebrate its installation, his political action committee, StickerPAC, plans to host a "Trump Sign Lighting Party" Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. A news release about the event says UFC superstars Henry Cejudo, Kelvin Gastelum and Tracy Cortez will join Constantino to speak and support the "historic event."

According to a representative for Constantino, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is also expected to speak at the event. Stefanik's office did not respond to a request for comment.

"The enthusiasm just went through the roof. We've got three UFC superstars that wanted to come see it. We've got people that want to come from all over the state of New York, people that want to fly in or drive in from all over the country, really, to see the sign get lit up," Constantino said.

‘TIGHTEST RACE SINCE 2000’: HARRIS-TRUMP SHOWDOWN HITS FINAL STRETCH UNTIL ELECTION DAY

But the festivities may be cut short by legal action from Amsterdam. On Oct. 3, the city code enforcer sent a notice of violation to Sticker Mule that gave the company two days to remove the "Vote for Trump" sign. The city also requested an injunction from the Supreme Court of the State of New York to prevent the sign from being displayed.

"The affidavit claims, without evidence, that the city will suffer irreparable harm because the sign is a dangerous distraction for drivers due to its novelty and the fear that people will stop to take pictures of it," said Sal Ferlazzo, general counsel for Sticker Mule. "The court, based solely on the city's presentation and without any opportunity for me to respond, did initially grant a preliminary injunction and restraining order."

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Until that time, the court ordered Sticker Mule to refrain from "displaying any sign and/or illumination of any sign on the roof of 26 Elk Street."

On the advice of legal counsel, Sticker Mule has temporarily covered up the pro-Trump sign to comply with the court order.

TRUMP-VANCE TICKET HAS DONE COMBINED 63 INTERVIEWS SINCE AUGUST COMPARED TO 24 FOR HARRIS-WALZ

"I think it's deeply disturbing," Constantino said of the city's action. "I brought nearly a thousand jobs to my hometown, which was decimated when the Fownes company and other companies left. And I'm trying to do something positive, exciting for the community."

He suggested Mayor Cinquanti has "TDS" — Trump derangement syndrome — and is fighting the sign for political reasons.

"They do know that they are in violation," Cinquanti told The Daily Gazette. "They've been cited, and we'll just let that play out as we would with any code violation."

The mayor, who according to the newspaper has previously called Trump his least favorite president in American history, insisted the city's objections to the sign are about safety, not politics.

"I don't care what the sign says, but distracting the attention of drivers on the freeway is something that needs to be looked at, and that's what we're doing," he told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Any sign that represents a hazard to the safety of drivers concerns me," he added. "Anyone who violates city codes is an issue that we deal with, and we are in the process of dealing with it and trying to alleviate what I consider a hazard."

Regardless of the city's objections, Constantino said Monday's event will continue as planned, "featuring UFC Superstars, Free Fish Filets, Cybertrucks and a beautiful Trump sign."

"The sign is a beautiful sign whether you're a Democrat or Republican. The sign is a big win for upstate New York, a big win for Amsterdam, New York. It's a beautiful and uplifting sign. And I think it's going to become a major tourist attraction, especially if Trump wins," Constantino said.

"It's going to be a unifying event. I'm inviting Democrats and Republicans alike to come watch me unveil the sign. We don't want all the division going on in this country anymore."