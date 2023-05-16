Expand / Collapse search
FBI
Published

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray

Rep. Greene filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland after the FBI raided former President Trump's home in August 2022

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Durham report: FBI applied 'unequal treatment' to Trump Video

Durham report: FBI applied 'unequal treatment' to Trump

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed the fallout from the release of John Durham's final report investigating the origins of the Russia probe.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Tuesday introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray. 

In the articles of impeachment, obtained by Fox News Digital, Greene claims that, under Wray’s watch, he has facilitated "the development of a Federal police force to intimidate, harass, and entrap American citizens that are deemed enemies of the Biden regime." 

Greene highlighted instances of what she regarded as abuse of the bureau’s authority. These instances included, among others, the FBI’s "unprecedented raid" on the home of former President Donald Trump on Aug. 8, 2022, and the bureau’s creation of a "terrorist threat tag" following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier that summer.  

FBI Director Christopher Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray, joined by Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, testifies during the House Select Committee on Intelligence annual open hearing on worldwide threats at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 9, 2023.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

After the FBI raid, Greene filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. 

TRUMP SAYS THERE ‘MUST BE A HEAVY PRICE TO PAY’ FOR COMEY, DEMOCRATS AFTER RELEASE OF DURHAM REPORT

President Trump nominated Wray in 2017 after firing then-director James Comey. Wray was sworn into the FBI on Aug. 2, 2017. 

Greene's introduction of articles of impeachment comes after Special Counsel John Durham released his final report on the FBI's investigation of alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump in the 2016 campaign. 

Durham's report concluded that the FBI and DOJ jumped too hastily into the investigation and relied too much on raw and unconfirmed intelligence. 

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wearing a black dress

FILE: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, speaks to members of the media following the third vote on the first session of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI and the DOJ for comment, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

